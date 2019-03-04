GUARDICORE PARTNERS WITH EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS USA

Guardicore offers generous margins, flexible partner licensing models, deal registration with protection and greater margins, and customized sales support and other enablement programs” — Laurent Daudré-Vignier, Executive Vice-President North America

SAN JOSE, CA, US, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks USA, leading distributor in cyber security and cloud transformation today announced its partnership with Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security. The companies’ joint mission is to expand Exclusive Networks’ delivery of services and help customers improve micro-segmentation, and real-time breach detection and response capabilities across North America.Guardicore is an innovator in internal data center security and breach detection and is transforming security inside data centers and clouds Focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to stop advanced threats through real-time threat detection and response, Guardicore provides end-to-end security controls that prevent the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. With Guardicore, enterprises achieve visibility, understanding and response to illicit activity within the data center in minutes, not months. Guardicore’s ability to reduce the attack surface with software software-defined micro-segmentation combined with distributed breach detection and automated attack mitigation solution is uniquely designed to address the security challenges across virtual, high traffic data center environments.“The Guardicore Partner Program is perfectly designed to drive partner success by aligning its innovative platform capabilities to partner business models, helping to establish unique go-to-market service offerings and driving new revenue streams. Guardicore offers generous margins, flexible partner licensing models, deal registration with protection and greater margins, and customized sales support and other enablement programs.” adds Laurent Daudré-Vignier, Exclusive Networks Executive Vice-President North America.“Guardicore partners, including Exclusive Networks, recognize the value of leveraging the best-in-class visibility, micro-segmentation, and real-time breach detection and response capabilities of the Guardicore Centra Security Platform.” said Todd Bice, Senior Director of Channels, Guardicore. “The Guardicore Partner Program has been specifically designed to enable partners to offer services and solutions that help ensure protection of their clients’ most critical assets as they face an ever-expanding attack surface and increasing complexities involved in defending dynamic hybrid environments.”About GuardicoreGuardicore is an innovator in data center and cloud security that protects your organization’s core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is a true value-added distributor, bringing together partners with innovative technologies, helping to expand their security offerings and increase margin potential while supporting them every step of the way. Exclusive Networks offers value by developing partners’ business through education, market awareness, planning, marketing, training and support services. The company is a North America arm of Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies group with 62 offices across five continents, and presence in over 100 countries, accelerating the growth of disruptive and innovative technologies around the world. https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa



