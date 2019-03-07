Accessible & Affordable Extended Auto Warranty Replacements Available Nationwide

Drivers are turning to autopom! for affordable alternatives to extended car warranty plans

When their extended car warranty has expired, drivers are turning to Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom!.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom!, a leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans in California and beyond, offers affordable and accessible alternatives to extended vehicle warranty plans offered by dealerships or manufacturers.

A Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! offers many of the same benefits as an extended auto warranty, including roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, and repair shop choice.

“We are partnered with some of the leading administrators in the country,” says Mike Jones, President and CEO of autopom!. “Our team will help customers find the plan that gives them automotive peace of mind.”

Some Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! include added benefits not found in a typical extended vehicle warranty, such as tire protection and interest-free payment options.

Plans in California start at $1,488. However, autopom!’s services are also available nationwide. Plans in most other states start at $2,500.

To learn more about extended car warranty replacement plans available from autopom!, or to request a free quote, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.

About autopom! autopom!, LLC is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

autopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind



