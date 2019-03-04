Bel Power Solutions Announces TET4000 Series Titanium Efficiency 4 kW Power Supply for OCP, CORD and Datacenters

Bel Power Solutions and Protection today announced the TET4000 Series, a 4000 W power supply

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, today announced the TET4000 Series, a 4000 W power supply designed to provide the highest efficiency (Titanium) power conversion for datacenters being built to Open Compute Project (OCP), Open Data Center Committee (ODCC) or Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) standards. The TET4000 Series is the highest power 48 VDC model in Bel Power’s power supply portfolio and one of very few 4000 watt 48 VDC server power supplies available as standard product.The adoption of 48V for datacenter power distribution is accelerating within the datacenter ecosystem as it can improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and boost computing density and rack utilization. The new TET4000 Series is designed to provide peak efficiency over 97.5 per cent, classified as Titanium level, the highest efficiency classification for power supplies. These new 48V datacenters and central offices are equipped with high performance servers and super computers running scalable and distributed computing of large volumes of data.Housed in a compact form factor (69 x 40.5 x 530 mm), Bel Power’s TET4000 Series can convert standard AC mains power into a main output of 48 VDC, which is programmable from 42 to 58 VDC, with power-factor correction (PFC). Both the normal and reverse airflow models are hot-pluggable and feature parallel operation with active current sharing or analog bus and full digital controls for improved performance. The TET4000 Series delivers a power density of 44 W/in3 and incorporates soft-switching resonant techniques in conjunction with synchronous rectification, providing increased system reliability and very high efficiency.The TET4000 Series provides an always-on +12 V 60 W standby output and a CAN communication interface for monitoring, control and firmware update via bootloader. These power supplies meet international safety standards and display the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD) and have patents pending.As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About Bel:Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.



