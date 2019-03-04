C E Hutton Hires Tim Montague as Co-Chief Operations Officer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- C E Hutton Hires Tim Montague as Co-Chief Operations OfficerDenver, March 4, 2019- C E Hutton, minority-focused private equity firm that offers an array of business development, management and capital raise support services to Entrepreneurs and small to mid-size companies in the cannabis and hemp industries; today announces the strategic addition of Tim Montague to its executive leadership team as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.Mr. Montague or “Monty” shares the position with Khadijah Adams. Monty has an established track record of success and contribution in entrepreneurship, organizational turn-arounds and team empowerment across multiple continents and industries. His primary focus with C. E. Hutton will be the day-to-day execution of the company’s corporate strategy to ensure nimble business operations, with a keen focus on critical acquisitions.C.E. Hutton, President, CEO and Co-Founder of C.E. Hutton, LLC, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to have an executive with Monty’s professional acumen on board with our team. He has passion and a fundamental belief in empowering success for people, communities and entrepreneurs in the industry. His business expertise in operations and technology absolutely enables our company to become more solid in our daily business practices and offers yet another path of expertise we in turn can leverage for our clients.”Monty added: “C.E. Hutton represents a new path of opportunity for entrepreneurs across all minority interests to pursue independence and success in the green rush of the cannabis industry that is unfolding across this country. By serving the underrepresented interests and ambitions of minorities, a whole new level of diversity and inclusion, previously unseen in so many other established industries, provides for unprecedented opportunities to those seeking to take charge of their future, their success and bringing to the industry a wealth of innovation and influence.”Monty’s present engagements include the mentoring, support and empowerment of businesses across the globe spanning form AUS/NZ to the Americas to EMEA, with more than 700 businesses relying on his expertise and guidance in business operations, sales, organizational procedure, process development & technology adoption/implementation.About C E Hutton, LLCC. E. Hutton is a newly established minority-focused private equity firm that offers an array of business development, management and capital raise support services to Entrepreneurs and small to mid-size companies in the cannabis and hemp industries.For more information, go to: www.cehutton.com Follow C.E. Hutton on Twitter @CEHuttonFirm



