BuffEnuff® Affiliate Program Helping the World Heal One Percussion Massage at a Time

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand on a mission to share the healing power of percussive massage therapy with the world, including under-resourced areas in Kenya, East Africa and the Dominican Republic, Northbrook-based massage company Percussion Fitness ® is thrilled to announce the launch of their new BuffEnuff® Affiliate Program. Led by Northbrook resident and Chiropractor Dr. Warren Bruhl, Percussion Fitness will be utilizing Shopify recommended and approved affiliate platform, Affiliately to administer the program. BuffEnuff's new incentive program offers a great way to promote fitness, relaxation, and enhanced recovery with their anchor product, the BuffEnuff® Power Massager, while also offering the opportunity to earn additional income and do good by joining the effort to bring healing modalities to third world countries.Believing in their mission and their program, Dr. Bruhl also believes he has one of the very best percussion massage tools available for clinical, sports, and personal use available today. If you've experienced the BuffEnuff® Power Massager, he thinks you'll probably agree; people love the BuffEnuff® percussion deep tissue massager and because they do, Dr. Bruhl is excited to offer this opportunity for individuals to make extra money while promoting something they are passionate about, health, fitness, recovery, and making a difference in the world.BuffEnuff's affiliate program is perfect for healthcare practices, including chiropractic and physical therapy centers, massage therapists, fitness locations, those who work in healthcare or fitness, or for those who have other interests in health. The BuffEnuff® "BE" affiliate program is also a great way to help people achieve their health and fitness goals and make money while doing it.Benefits of joining the "BE" Affiliate Program include:-EARNING COMMISSIONS FOR SALES-PROVIDING DISCOUNTS TO CLIENTS/PATIENTS/FRIENDS-HELPING SUPPORT PEOPLE IN THEIR PERSONAL HEALING & FITNESS GOALS-SHARE THE HEALING AND HELP SUPPORT PEOPLE IN THIRD WORLD COUNTRIESIn addition, Percussion Fitness offers on-going training and tutorial webinars on the BuffEnuff® "BE" healing technique.“Having practiced chiropractic care for over 30 years," states Percussion Fitness CEO Dr. Warren Bruhl, "I have used many healing modalities to help my patients. The BuffEnuff massager is now my number one tool I turn to for my patients, offering them pain relief, relaxation, and improved muscle recovery. My patients love the way the BuffEnuff makes them feel before and after adjustments.”How It WorksThe program is simple and requires a minimal amount of effort on your part. Once you’ve signed up to become a BuffEnuff® registered affiliate, you’ll receive an affiliate code to use and your audience will receive $10 off MSRP. You can promote the BuffEnuff® Power Massager on your social media profiles with our BE® approved brand assets or simply send your contacts our sample letter and include your affiliate code with your message to your list.For more information about the BuffEnuff affiliate program , including incentives, visit https://percussionfitness.com/blogs/buffenuff-blog/buffenuff-affiliate-program-offers-opportunity-to-promote-fitness-while-making-money . Percussion Fitness also offers reseller options.To fill out an application to become an affiliate, visit https://percussionfitness.com/pages/become-an-affiliate Developed, manufactured, and recommended by local top Chiropractor Dr. Warren Bruhl, Oregon-based Licensed Massage Therapist Jason Auer-Sears, and California-based CrossFit Pro Jimmy Greninger, BuffEnuff Power Massager is the tool of choice amongst top athletes and clinical practitioners.Watch this video from Percussion Fitness CEO Dr. Warren Bruhl on how BuffEnuff helps with workout recovery, pain relief, stress relief, mobility, and more: https://youtu.be/01aHUhlrtq4 Read more about Percussion Fitness Global Health efforts https://percussionfitness.com/pages/global-health Join the BuffEnuff® Movement and help us Share the Healing and help "BE" the Change!

BuffEnuff Power Massager Professional-Grade Percussion Massager for Self-Care, Recovery, Partner Massage & Clinical Use



