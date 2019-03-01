Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter Announces their 2019 Mentoring Program and Upcoming March Events

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- March will be a busy month for the Women’s Energy Network– North Texas Chapter (WEN-NT) with multiple ways to get involved with WEN this month: 2019 Mentoring Program Kickoff, monthly luncheons in both Fort Worth and Dallas, a joint WEN-NT / DAPL / YPE event, as well as a volunteer opportunity with the Girl Scouts.“WEN-NT is currently seeking applications for our mentoring program, which is entering its eighth year. The program has served as a platform for women in the energy industry to participate in active discussions around current topics, to navigate challenges at work, and to seek career guidance. The program will kick off in April 2019 and run through January 2020. Personally, over the years, the program has helped me make career transitions, discuss difficult issues as work, and draw boundaries between work and personal life.” said Sucheta Gokhale, WEN-NT President-Elect and Mentoring Program Chair.WEN will be hosting a Networking luncheon followed by a brief Chapter update by Monica Messick, WEN-NT President and Partner at Jackson Walker, LLP, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Fort Worth Petroleum Club.Ryan Sears, Partner at Gray Reed, and Ethan Wood, Associate in Gray Reed’s energy section, will be the guest speakers at the luncheon meeting of WEN-NT on Tuesday March 19, 2019, at the Dallas Petroleum Club. Mr. Sears and Mr. Wood will be presenting on the topic of Allocation and PSA Wells. The presentation will go into detail about well type differences as well as touch on some of the regulatory, accounting, and legal issues associated with each well type.Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN North Texas luncheons is $30 for members and $45 for non-members if paid in advance. Member and non-member registration the day of the event is $50, space permitting.WEN-NT will be co-sponsoring a Joint Presentation and Happy Hour Event in Dallas with the Dallas Association of Petroleum Landmen (DAPL), and the Dallas chapter of Young Professionals in Energy (YPE) on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Gray Reed’s Dallas Office. Tonya Meier, Stephen Cooney, and Brock Niezgoda, attorneys at Gray Reed will be guest speakers at the event wand will be presenting on the topic “A Deep Dive into Water Law and its Impact on the Energy Industry.”The Joint Event is limited to 70 participants, so please email ngl@dapl.org to register.WEN-NT is pleased to continue the chapter’s relationship with the Girl Scouts of America and their STEM center. In honor of the Girl Scouts’ 107th Birthday, WEN-NT is partnering with the Girl Scouts of Dallas to help celebrate this momentous occasion on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Farmers Branch Historical Park. For more information about WEN-NT’s partnership with the Girls Scouts and how to volunteer, please contact Natalia Cordry at natalia.cordry@halliburton.com.Please register online for any of our great events at www.womensenergynetwork.org . For more information about the above events, contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com. For more information about the Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter, visit www.womensenergynetwork.org and click on Find Your Chapter. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join Now on the North Texas Chapter’s home page.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has more than 4,000 members nationwide.Thank you to our generous 2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidleyOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHalliburtonTalos EnergyHunt Oil CompanyGold Level SponsorsAAPL NAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightWeaverLegacy Texas



