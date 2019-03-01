Christy Fox Monuments Men Christy Fox for West Palm Beach District 3 City Commission Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art

Dedicated her life to honoring the legacy and service of World War II veterans known as ‘Monuments Men’ who rescued and returned art stolen by Nazis

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christy Fox , Director of the Moore Agency in South Florida, is running for West Palm Beach City Commissioner District 3 and is armed with ten years of service helping the community and as Executive Vice President for the Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art. Fox has dedicated her entire career to helping people have their voices heard and its shaped who she is today.As Commisioner, Fox will focus on issues that affect all West Palm Beach residents, including improving public safety, homelessness, creating local jobs and mobility options. Fox’s professional background, executive experience and extensive knowledge of West Palm Beach makes her the most qualified candidate to serve West Palm Beach District 3.For ten years, Fox devoted to serving and honoring the legacy and service of the World War II veterans known as Monuments Men who rescued and returned art stolen by Nazis. With Fox’s help, the Monuments Men’s story was made into a movie starring George Clooney.“I love West Palm Beach and want to help shape its future and ensure a great quality of life for all. As a Palm Beach County native, it has been one of my greatest joys to watch West Palm Beach evolve through the years. With change comes challenges, but also great opportunities. I am excited for all the possibilities that our future holds and I wish to help guide West Palm Beach in the right direction and ensure that it remains a world class city. In my current position, I have worked as an advocate for the city of West Palm Beach and I know all the great things the city is doing and what it can accomplish. Serving on the City Commission will be a continuation of my service and will allow me to be an advocate for our residents,” said Fox.Fox spearheaded the Monuments Men Foundation’s efforts to share their accomplishments with Congress. This resulted in the Monuments Men being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.Robert M. Edsel, Author of The Monuments Men and Founder and Chairman of Monuments Men Foundation for Preservation of Art writes, “[Fox’s] leadership role was essential to the success of my books on these heroes of civilization [...] Christy’s commitment to the Monuments Men and Women, and their families, was proven time and time again through long nights and countless weekends [...] I am positive that she would be an excellent addition to the West Palm Beach City Commission.”We welcome you to follow Fox on her website http://www.christyfox.com/ and Facebook www.facebook.com/christyfoxforwpb About Christy Fox:Christy Fox’s professional background, executive experience and extensive knowledge of West Palm Beach make her the most qualified candidate to serve the residents of District 3 and the city. Christy has been endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Firefighters Association, Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, Economic Council of Palm Beach County and the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale, as well as Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Mayor Jeri Muoio, City Commissioner Christina Lambert, City Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay and City Commissioner-Elect Joe Peduzzi. These trusted organizations and respected leaders have deemed Christy the clear choice in this race.



