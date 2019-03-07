New CBD and Vapor Lounge to Open in Rome, GA

Native Escapes to be first CBD and vapor lounge on Broad St in Rome, GA, providing a convenient location for patrons of all walks to shop, relax, and socialize.

Vapor and CBD are still very new industries with a lot of misinformation surrounding them. We want to educate people and help them make an informed decision.” — Ashley Canty, General Manager

ROME, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a ban on smoking and vaping on Broad St. in Rome, GA, Native Escapes is to become the first and only establishment on the street to allow patrons to vape freely. At its core will be the vapor lounge. This lounge will include couches, high-top tables, charging stations, and TVs with movies and games by request. The new store aims to create a comfortable environment for visitors to relax, socialize, and learn about vapor and CBD products.

With the recent rise in awareness of CBD products, there has been a flood of substandard products. Another major aim of Native Escapes is to educate patrons on the dangers of these sort of substandard products and offer a better alternative. All their products are hand-selected and sourced from full spectrum, organic hemp cultivated in pesticide and chemical free soil.

“We want to create an inviting place for people of all walks of life,” says Ashley Canty, General Manager. “Vapor and CBD are still very new industries with a lot of misinformation surrounding them. We want to educate people and help them make an informed decision.”

Residents and visitors to Rome are invited to stop by Native Escapes when they open on March 8th.

About Native Escapes: Native Escapes is a family-owned small business located in Rome, Georgia. We are dedicated to our community, local economy, agriculture and our country. We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality locally sourced CBD and vapor products. Every product we source is carefully selected based on our mission to support agricultural research, sustainability, preservation, holistic health, family and community. For more information, reach out at 704.784.5232 or visit us online at www.mynativeescapes.com



