SemaConnect To Exhibit At The 2019 Hawaii Buildings, Facilities, & Property Management Expo On March 6-7 At Booth #322

Will Be Exhibiting The Latest Cutting Edge Innovations In Electric Vehicle Charging Stations For Commercial Properties

HONOLULU, USA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it will be exhibiting at the 2019 Hawaii Buildings, Facilities & Property Management Expo on March 6th and 7th at booth 322 at the Neal Blaisdell Center, 777 Ward Ave., Honolulu, Hawaii 96814. SemaConnect will be displaying their SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations at the booth. Conference attendees can see what these smart EV charging stations look like in addition to having questions answered by the industry experts from SemaConnect. Held annually, the Hawaii Buildings, Facilities & Property Management Expo provides an educational and networking forum for those in the property management and facility management professions. The conference draws over 3000 attendees.

“We are excited to be exhibiting at the 2019 Hawaii Buildings, Facilities & Property Management Expo showing our latest innovations in EV charging stations,” said Eric Smith, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Hawaii is uniquely situated as a leader in green energy and electric vehicles. Our smart EV charging stations are perfect for Hawaiian office, multifamily, and other commercial properties who are looking for green amenities. Additionally, SemaConnect is a Clean Energy Ally of Hawai’i Energy and an approved vendor for its EV charging grant for workplace and multifamily properties. I look forward to demonstrating our features and answering questions during the show.”

With over 50 different plug-in cars available in the United States market and counting and renewed focus on green energy, the need for electric vehicle charging stations is growing immensely. The SemaConnect Series 6 EV Charging station ideally meets the demand. The SemaConnect Series 6 commercial electric car charging station was designed for commercial use for Class A properties. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, compact design, the Series 6 EV charging station is also rugged, weatherproof, and made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



