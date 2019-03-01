Captozyme Named to Gator100 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Photo by Matt Pendleton/Matt Pendleton Photography for UF Alumni Association

Captozyme Inc. was ranked 34 on the list with a CAGR of 48.54%. The company was recognized during a ceremony on Feb. 22.

We take pride in helping our partners find success; their wins are our wins, too. That’s why we are so honored to be recognized on the Gator100 list.” — Aaron Cowley, Co-Founder and CTO, Captozyme

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Captozyme Inc. was named among the top 50 fastest-growing UF alumni led businesses on the University of Florida’s annual 2019 Gator100 Sponsored by the UF Alumni Association and in partnership with the UF Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center, the Gator100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UF alumni. Ernst & Young calculated each company’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years to generate the ranking.Captozyme Inc. was ranked 34 on the list with a CAGR of 48.54%. The company was recognized during a ceremony on Feb. 22 at UF’s J. Wayne Reitz Union Grand Ballroom.Captozyme Inc. is a vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of health care products, offering contract development and manufacturing services focused on personalized gut health. The company offers full-service development and manufacturing for Phase 1 clinical studies with a focus on live biotherapeutics . In addition to being included on the Gator100 list, Captozyme Inc. was also recognized as one of the Florida 50 Companies to Watch in 2017 and was a top three finalist for the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce Bioscience Company of the Year 2018.Captozyme Inc. was co-founded by Dr. Aaron Cowley, who currently serves as the Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Cowley earned his MBA from the UF Warrington Business School in 2011.“We take pride in helping our partners find success; their wins are our wins, too. That’s why we are so honored to be recognized on the Gator100 list.” said Aaron Cowley, Co-Founder and CTO of Captozyme.“The Gator100 honors UF alumni from across the university who are founding and growing amazing companies around the country,” said Kent Fuchs, president of the University of Florida. “It’s an incredible affirmation of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of the Gator Nation.”To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in business for five years or more as of Sept. 28, 2018, and have had verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year since 2015. Additionally, a UF alumnus or alumna must have met one of the following three leadership criteria:1. Owned 50 percent or more of the company from Jan. 1, 2015, through Sept. 28, 2018; or2. Served as company’s chief executive from Jan. 1, 2015, through Sept. 28, 2018; or3. Founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team from Jan. 1, 2015, through Sept. 28, 2018.View the full list of Gator100 honorees at gator100.ufl.edu.About Captozyme Inc.Captozyme Inc. is a research and development company and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in enzymes and live bio-therapeutics for pharmaceuticals, medical foods and food additives. Captozyme Inc. houses a lab and cleanroom for pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing, and boasts a team of experienced scientists and engineers who provide consulting and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical companies across the world to advance gut health and the understanding of the human microbiome. For more information about Captozyme Inc., visit http://captozyme.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.