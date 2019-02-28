Waite Enterprise CEO Daniel Waite Recounts Growth as Company Moves Closer to Corporate Vision and Objectives

Daniel Waite, CEO, Uses Blueprint of Past Growth as Guide to Future IPO

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Waite is excited about the future of Waite Enterprise and why shouldn't he be? In the past few months the company has announced the addition of two new companies. First Ameriprint, LLC, a Texas based printing company was announced, and then CBD Organix, a company releasing a therapeutic non-narcotic cannabinoid topical cream that successfully treats pain and inflammation from various ailments was added to the ever growing roster. The diverse holding company, with a philosophy that offsets business profits with strategic investments and additional corporate developments, has grown tremendously in the past year. Next year he believes will be even stronger!

“We simply have had a great year and a half and the next few years look even better.” Waite recently explained. “We have negotiations to expand trade on some of our proprietary medical devices into Mexico and Asia in the coming year, we are filling sales orders, generating revenue, creating jobs at home and rolling profits into long term, leveraged investments. For example, we generate enough contracts and business and paperwork, we buy a printing company. We have a lot of work to do and have made a great, fast start. The future is going to make this pale by comparison though. Our strong leadership team, from Miles Clark at Clinical Based Research to Trevor Vick at AmeriConstruction, are focused on the end goal of building a comprehensive, fully integrated consortium. One Corporation that draws from diverse sectors to generate revenue, pool resources, cut waste, and foster growth.”

In the past year the company has opened a new corporate headquarters in Addison, TX , has added several new subsidiaries, and even ended the year sponsoring a successful Josh Abbott Band Veteran’s Day Fundraiser on November 10th in Texas. The concert was organized to help Veteran's in commemoration of Veteran's Day. But it may well be that the coming year looks to be even brighter.



About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About AmeriConstruction:

AmeriConstruction is a leading construction company in the Dallas/Fort Worth region of Texas. AmeriConstruction has been a successful roofing specialist in the commercial and residential roofing business with over 30 years of experience working with homeowners, business owners and insurance companies in the area. They are noted for their quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service.

About Clinical Based Research:

Clinical Based Research is a clinical research organization that focuses on post market clinical research as well as phase trials. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is expanding throughout the Southwest region of the United States.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.