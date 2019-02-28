Uhuru Releases RAVEN enebular Reference Board; Embedded with Arm® PelionTM Device Management Client

RAVEN is Uhuru’s first reference board embedded with both enebular-edge-agent and Arm Pelion Device Management Client, a software agent provided by Arm HD plc .

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) has released its RAVEN enebular Reference Board (“RAVEN”). RAVEN is Uhuru’s first reference board embedded with both enebular-edge-agent and Arm Pelion Device Management Client, a software agent provided by Arm Holdings plc (“Arm”, headquarters: Cambridge, UK).

RAVEN Overview

RAVEN is a reference board designed for edge devices to work with the enebular IoT Orchestration Service. RAVEN uses enebular to simplify development for IoT devices so that IoT design concepts can be rapidly validated. And in spite of its compact form factor, it sports wireless functionality and 4 on board I/O connectors, while being able to keep power consumption to a minimum, making it well suited to a wide variety of situations.

Features

1. Powerful and advanced functions

Users can run flows created with enebular flow editor on the on-board enebular-edge-agent. Arm Pelion Device Management Client enables flows to be updated securely.

2. Compact body

The device is about the size of a case of mints – can be placed practically anywhere.

Dimensions: 3.5 cm x 7.5 cm x 1.2 cm (approximate)

3. Power-saving design

RAVEN provides connectivity through Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth, and is powered by an STM32F767 MCU, which keeps power consumption to a low 5V/2.5W. It can be used in places where Raspberry Pi is too power-consuming.

Endorsement

Mr. Hima Mukkamala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for IoT Cloud Services at Arm, had the following to say:

“Device management plays a critical role in keeping IoT devices updated and secure, and

organizations are looking for a simple way to start leveraging these capabilities. By embedding our client, Uhuru’s RAVEN enebular Reference Board will enable organizations to quickly and securely deploy our Pelion Device Management service so that they can start onboarding, managing and updating their IoT devices at scale and with strong security.”

*Names of companies, products and services contained in this news release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru or the respective companies and organizations.



