The Gary Douglas Band Announce New Single and Lyric Video, “Million Miles Away” for March 1st Release

New Single Marks the 3rd Single from "Deep In The Water"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After encouraging hope across the nation while on tour as rebel rockers, The Gary Douglas Band gears up to release their brand new track “Million Miles Away”. This is the third single from their acclaimed LP Deep in the Water, and will release with a lyric video on March 1, 2019 via YouTube.

Gary Douglas, a Trial Lawyer and Hall of Fame Attorney, believes anyone can change. Even the many people he has fought against in the courtroom behind corrupt corporations and corporate greed. Although for certain people it may seem like a ‘million miles away’ to change their mindset, they still have the ability to let go of their anger and move forward.

Melodic guitar riffs, uplifting piano chords, and Gary’s heartfelt vocals fill the piece with warmth while, Nicholas Biello on the saxophone sends the track home with a vibrant solo that is shortly followed by a soaring chorale. For music fans of John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen, The Gary Douglas Band will take you back to a time when music emphasized powerful lyricism and authenticity.

The Americana and roots rock band’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Music Existence described Deep in the Water as "a fresh yet timeless American classic”. No Depression said The Gary Douglas Band has "one of the sexiest and most alluring styles of roots rock in the country". Additionally, the band’s second single and lyric video for “Nothing Ever Goes As Planned” received over 120K YouTube views. Whether they are connecting with a fan through a song lyric or charming an audience live on stage, The Gary Douglas Band consistently shares positivity and genuineness. Keep up with the group’s tour dates as they continue to support their latest album.

About:

Leading vocalist and front man, Gary Douglas, has long earned attention for his resonant song craft and unique take on Americana. His 2014 debut album, Just Another Mile, was the beginning of his authentic style, which was then followed by his breakthrough, Keepin’ Faith. The Gary Douglas Band continues to present music with meaning and passion.

The latest album, Deep in the Water fully catapults The Gary Douglas Band to the forefront of Americana and heartland rock 'n' roll, its powerful themes and searing truths perhaps more relevant now than ever before. Produced and mixed by Niko Bolas (Neil Young, Warren Zevon) and co-produced by chart-topping songwriter/producer Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, Radney Foster), DEEP IN THE WATER sees the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter backed by an all-star lineup of friends and fans that includes Southside Johnny and his Asbury Jukes keyboardist Jeff Kazee, The Mavericks' Raul Malo and Paul Deakin, The Jayhawks' Jennifer Gunderman, guitarist Josh Leo, saxophonist Nicholas Biello, and a host of Nashville's finest session players. Songs such as "Nothing Ever Goes As Planned" and "Devil In Her Soul" reflect the deep rift in the very fabric of our society, a division and dysfunction that threatens to tear us apart without some unifying rallying cry to bring us together.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/G9_uHKMSZDM



