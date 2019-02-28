Mobilearth Signs VCB Bank in Suriname as Their Latest Omni-Channel Client

Mobilearth Signs VCB Bank in Suriname

VCB Bank to use Mobilearth's Mobile Banking and MobiBranch platforms.

Our growth shows that financial institutions want their customers to experience mobile and web banking with a great user interface that's loaded with many convenient self-service capabilities.” — Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRG Mobilearth Inc., known as a successful provider of mobile banking apps to financial institutions and private lenders, announced it has added VCB Bank (Suriname) as a client. Mobilearth will provide VCB Bank with branded mobile banking apps, online banking and text message banking to allow VCB Bank customers to bank on their schedule.“In an era where customers are more demanding, we are committed to offer financial solutions that supports and interacts with the ‘mobile’ lifestyle of our customers in term of ease, efficiency, accessibility and affordability. " said Yvonne Schmeltz-Setrokario, Business Information Management at VCB Bank. "Mobilearth provides the perfect tools that makes it possible for us to succeed in our efforts!”Mobilearth replaces the need for customers to make physical branch visits. Financial institutions save time on both sides of the counter by switching to digital, paperless processes that give customers the ability to serve themselves at their convenience and have employees seamlessly stepping in to assist when needed. Mobile Banking through a multi-channel approach gives the customers choices in how they do their banking. Additional features like wires, payroll processing, petty cash ordering and secure messaging means both business and retail customers will have more control over their accounts and be able to do more for themselves."Our growth shows that financial institutions want their customers to experience mobile and web banking with a great user interface that's loaded with many convenient self-service capabilities," said Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth. "Our message - that a robust self- service digital banking channel provides customer satisfaction and cost savings as a result of automation - is resonating not only financial institutions, but private lenders and others."About VCB BankVCB Bank is a pro-active social-financial institution accessible to all and committed to continuously improving service to their clients. Through professional and empowered employees, with actions governed by a quality standard, the bank ensures a continuously changing, transforming, developing and dynamic organization. The bank recently celebrated it’s 70th anniversary, ensuring and strengthening its presence in the local community as a solid financial partner which offers multiple financial solutions to its customers and business partners.About MobilearthMobilearth provides an omni-channel web and mobile app experience for financial institution employees and customers, giving them an unparalleled level of mobility to remove location restraints while streamlining branch processes and providing a unified user experience on both sides of the counter. It’s banking app-ified.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.