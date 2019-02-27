Algae Bloom Remediation Workshop - May 21-22

Open Collaboration + Innovation = Algae Bloom Remediation

Algae blooms, HAB's and Red Tide Remediation - Can we solve this problem?​” — NAA

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The algae bloom situation is affecting tourism, fishing, real estate and local economies. While algae bloom research, testing and monitoring is ongoing within the State of Florida, collaboration and open communication on fixing the existing algae bloom and HAB problems need to be addressed. National Algae Association, is the first non-profit algae association to focus on education, production and algae bloom remediation in the world, made up of commercially-minded algae researchers, producers as well as algae bloom remediation technology experts and equipment companies in the US and throughout the world, would like to extend an invitation to your organization to attend or become a sponsor for our Algae Bloom Workshop in Ft. Lauderdale, May 21-22.

The National Algae Association has invited commercially-minded algae bloom researchers, remediation technology and equipment companies to discuss differences between algae blooms created by phosphorous and nitrogen as well as toxic hazardous algae blooms (HAB’s) and educate attendees about potential algae bloom remediation technologies and solutions proven outside the lab are scalable and have a low CAPEX. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Agenda - Can we solve this problem?

“Innovation Through Citizen Science and Outreach, Tracy Fanara, E.I., Ph.D

Program Manager, Environmental Health Mote Marine Laboratory”

“Modern Instrumentation and Laboratory Approaches for the Modelling and Remediation of Algae Blooms and Red Tides, T. Alavosus, Ph.D., and A. Spicer, Ph.D., Algenuity

“Mitigation of red tides and other HABs using modified clay; present status and future challenges”, Donald Anderson, Senior Scientist, Biology Department at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

"Red Tide and Blue Green Algae Blooms: Sustainable Solutions for Agriculture, Industry, Environment, and Economy". Keith Ervin, CEO, Omega Material Sciences

"Algae and Algal Toxin Mitigation/Remediation Using Ozone Infused Nano Bubbles Technology(NBOT). A Green Scalable Solution". Peter Moeller PhD., NOAA

“Cost Effective Method to Remove Phosphorus from Water Bodies”. James Gaspard, Biochar Now.

" Review of techniques promoted in the Netherlands for algal control - what works and what doesn’t”. Dr. Miquel Lurling, Phoslock Environmental Technologies Ltd.

"Mobile microalgae removal barge to prevent harmful algal blooms using large-scale, plate and frame, filter press with cellulose addition". Kevin Shurtleff, Utah Valley University

“Controlled Photosynthesis in large waterways” MV Bhaskar, Director, Kadambari Consultants Pvt Ltd

"A new biological approach to healthy lakes, ponds and waterways".

Rick Anderson, TRM Biologics, Inc

"Bloom Foam: Transforming green water into green consumer products".

Ryan Hunt, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, ALGIX

"Remediating Harmful Algal Blooms & Related Toxins with Non-Invasive Open-Cell Foam Technology" Scott Smith, CEO, AquaFlex,Holdings, LLC.

(subject to change)

Open Collaboration + Innovation = Algae Bloom Remediation

Areas of discussion:

1. Differences between algae blooms and HAB’s

2. Existing Algae Bloom Testing and Monitoring

3. Commercial algae bloom technologies proven outside the lab and scalable.

4. Collaboration opportunities between algae bloom researchers and private industry.

5. Pilot tests and monitoring progress on remediation/dewatering methods

6. Potential co-products made from algae blooms.

7. Current state and federal legislation in the State of Florida

8. Funding available for remediation.

