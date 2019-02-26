Relax N Grill rolls out new models at the Jacksonville Home & Patio show

Relax In Comfort is proud to be the premier retail partner for the outdoor transportable and movable outdoor grilling & entertaining islands.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 27, 2019 at the Jacksonville Home & Patio show being held at the Prime Osborne Convention Center, Relax In Comfort is launching a brand new outdoor living venture partnered with Larry Riley Founder of Jacksonville Outdoor Kitchens , LLC headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. Larry Riley has been in the on-site custom-built outdoor living business since 2007. Larry and his team hand craft every grilling or entertainment island and Larry is proud to be personally involved in the design and build of all orders, large or small.When asked why he entered the transportable and movable outdoor kitchen market Larry commented “I was perplexed at the quality of the cookie cutter movable outdoor kitchens being sold at home shows” lamenting that “the tile counter tops and stucco sides were very mundane and lacked any high end finishes for the more discriminating home owner”. With that in mind Larry designed his signature pieces with genuine stacked stone facades and solid granite counter tops, fully equipped with high end nationally branded commercial quality grilling units backed by a lifetime warranty. Larry added “My systems are built in my shop then delivered on site, and your grilling outside that night”. Since the islands are delivered fully assembled there is no construction mess for weeks on end and no permit is required since the islands are movable and considered like furniture.The units are all named after Florida islands ranging from a no electricity required 5’ in length Anna Maria grilling island up to the Key Biscayne island boasting a total of 14’ of grilling and entertainment island space complete with commercial quality grill & side burner, refrigerator & more. The quality is evident to even the casual observer – solid granite compared to tiles and beautiful stacked stone compared to bland stucco. All units have a limited lifetime structural warranty since the structural frame is constructed of commercial quality aluminum tubing which will never rust.Relax In Comfort is proud to be the premier retail partner for the outdoor transportable and movable outdoor grilling & entertaining islands. Special introductory pricing will be in effect during show hours only.The entire grilling collection consists of the Anna Maria, Captiva, Long Boat Key, Key Biscayne and the Key West bar system. The Key Biscayne is a two-part system that may be positioned linear or with a right or left sided entertainment island. Special factory incentives and pricing will be offered during the Jacksonville show only. The show is February 27 – March 2, 2019 and with expected attendance of nearly 50,000 attendees. Standard delivery lead time is 30 days and special pricing will be offered during show hours only including all floor samples. Local delivery and set up is 10% of the purchase price as a show only special.



