Whiteford Continues Expansion in Richmond with Addition of Corporate Attorney Shane Smith

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whiteford Continues Expansion in Richmond with Addition of Corporate Attorney Shane SmithFebruary 26, 2019Richmond – Whiteford Taylor & Preston announced today that D. Shane Smith, a leading Richmond-based business, tax and estate planning attorney, has joined the firm as a partner.“We are pleased to welcome Shane to the firm,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “His experience in complex corporate transactions and taxation significantly enhances our ability to serve our business, individual and family clients.”Mr. Smith has more than two decades of experience working with clients on mergers and acquisitions, tax planning, business transactions and estate planning. His clients include manufacturing, chemical, packaging, real estate development and financial advisory companies. He also has long working relationships with other Whiteford lawyers in Richmond, including Grant Grayson, John Selbach and Katja Hill.“I am excited to join Whiteford,” said Mr. Smith. “The firm has a genuine commitment to client value and full service capabilities. It is an excellent platform for me to continue serving my clients.”# # #About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



