Democrat Karen Brill Files to Run for Palm Beach County Commissioner of District 5

Karen Brill Files to Run for Palm Beach County Commissioner of District 5 Karen Brill, Palm Beach County School Board Member Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commissioner of District 5

Brill will focus on affordable housing, protecting the AG Reserve, business & job growth, fiscal responsibility, intergovernmental collaboration

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Brill , Palm Beach County School Board Member, today filed to run for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5. The primary election will be in August 2020.Brill is a knowledgeable advocate vested in the well-being of her community and driven by a sense of purpose. As county commissioner, Brill will focus on affordable housing, the county’s Agricultural Reserve, business and job growth, fiscal responsibility, and stronger collaboration between the school district and the county.Brill knows the issues facing Palm Beach County’s southwestern communities , and her qualifications, experience and moral fortitude make her the best candidate to replace term-limited County Commissioner Mary Lou Berger. Longtime resident and elected to the Palm Beach County School Board in November 2010, Brill has been actively involved in public education, notably as an advocate for students with disabilities. She’s also a Licensed Realtor with over 8 years residential sales experience and has more than 40 years of business experience with emphasis on business development and marketing.“For the last 25 years, I have worked to improve Palm Beach County in leadership roles throughout our community. On the School Board, I have worked to improve public education, oversee a multibillion-dollar budget, ensure transparency and accountability, and protect taxpayer dollars. I have filed for County Commission District 5 , because I understand the needs of the District and have a diversity of experiences that will serve our residents well. I love Palm Beach County and am committed to continuing to work hard for the betterment of our county,” Karen Brill stated.Brill serves as a Board Member for Community Alliance of Palm Beach County, as well as the Educational Foundation of Palm Beach County. She is a member of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA) Delegate, a graduate of Florida’s Partners in Policymaking, and served 6 years on the State Advisory for the Education of Exceptional Students.Ms. Brill graduated summa cum laude from Palm Beach Atlantic College with a Bachelor of Science in Organization Management and received her Master of Business Administration from Palm Beach Atlantic University. She has an extensive and diverse business background having worked at RCA Records and later for Malcolm S. Forbes in New York. Upon moving to Florida, Ms. Brill worked in the business and private banking community. She also served as Executive Aide to Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock. Following her election to the School Board, Ms. Brill embarked on a successful career in real estate and is presently a Broker Associate with The Keyes Company.We welcome you to follow Karen Brill at www.KarenBrill.com or contact her at VoteKarenBrill@gmail.com.



