Indigenous Earns Remake’s Seal of Approval

INDIGENOUS organic + fair trade fashion | Remake Approved Brand

Indigenous scores 70, passing with flying colors

Indigenous is a pioneer in the sustainable fashion space, having committed to fair trade, showcasing their makers, natural materials and respect for the planet for over twenty years.” — Ayesha Barenblat, Founder and CEO, Remake

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigenous is pleased to announce that it’s earned Remake ’s seal of approval, joining over 75 fashion brands who meet the company’s sustainability criteria.Remake, a Bay Area-based non-profit, brings transparency to the world of fashion with it’s Remake Approved Brand Seal. The seal is the only customer facing sustainability seal of approval that holistically looks across key areas of impact like human rights, the climate, water, waste, traceability and transparency. It is designed with expert stakeholder input across foundations, brands and NGOs.Remake’s seal is unique in that it moves away from asking “is this product doing no harm to the people who made it?”, and instead asks “is it actually doing good for its makers, and the future of this planet?”Tired of greenwashing from brands and the difficulty in finding truly sustainable clothing , Remake created a rigorous tool to help consumers find companies they can feel better about buying from. Brands who are run through the tool are given a score between 1-100 with 100 (a perfect score) meaning that they’re an industry luminary, providing a high level of transparency into their supply chain for consumers and offering insight into their social and environmental practices. Indigenous received a score of 70 while most passing brands average 43.“Indigenous is a pioneer in the sustainable fashion space, having committed to fair trade, showcasing their makers, natural materials and respect for the planet for over twenty years. We are pleased to give them Remake’s seal of approval and have our fast growing community of conscious shoppers discover a brand that matches our values.” - Ayesha Barenblat, Founder and CEO, Remake.When customers see the Remake Seal of Approval, they know they can feel comfortable buying from that brand. Other fashion brands who’ve received Remake’s coveted seal include Reformation, Veja, Patagonia, and People Tree. Indigenous stands out in the sustainable fashion industry with its commitment to always using 100% organic cotton and non-toxic/low-impact dyes, while uplifting the lives of artisans their families, and communities through practices that go beyond fair trade.About Indigenous:California-based INDIGENOUS is a 20-year pioneer of Impact Fashion. The company leads sustainable and ethical product sourcing, and industry-wide initiatives designed to impact the way fashion is created, valued, and worn. Employing over 1,000 artisans and offered in 700+ stores nationwide, the brand has grown organically since 1994. Founders Scott Leonard and Matt Reynolds set out to change a broken industry model by cultivating a culture of caring, and have set industry standards in Fair Trade and organic, healthier products. Privately-held, the company is a founding member of B Corporation, the Sustainable Working Group, Social Labor Convergence, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Read more at INDIGENOUS.com and follow us on Twitter (@indigenousDesigns), Facebook (Indigenous) and Instagram (IndigenousDesigns).About Remake:Remake is a non-profit focused on turning fashion into a force for good. With firsthand documentary footage and stories, Remake makes the invisible women who power the fashion industry visible. In addition, the company shares facts the fashion industry doesn’t want you to know and provides a solution on how to break up with fast fashion through curated edits, featuring products from their Remake-approved brands list that respects women and the planet. Since Remake’s beginning, they’ve been urging people to think about those who make our clothes with their #WearYourValues campaign.



