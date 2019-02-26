HR Open Standards Annual Meeting, April 11-12, 2019, Washington D.C.

HR Open Standards will host their 2019 Annual Meeting in Washington D.C., at the Westin Crystal City, April 11-12, 2019.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards will host their 2019 Annual Meeting in Washington D.C., at the Westin Crystal City, April 11-12, 2019. The conference will showcase how HR integrations in Government and Business provide your organization the best competitive advantage in an ever-evolving market, as well as use cases for implementing standards into your company. With hands-on workgroup sessions, you’ll be able to experience what’s it like to participate in the standards and make your voice heard.Keynote and session highlights include:• Cloud-Based HCM | Jim Jensen, SVP, Ceridian• The Latest Trends at the Intersection of the Future of Work, Technology, and HR | Enrique Rubio, Founder, Global Hacking HR• From Trough to Plateau: How Blockchain Will Disappoint Before it Massively Disrupts HR | Rick Barfoot (HRNX), Mahesh Kharade (Harbinger Group)• GDPR: The Year After | Bon Idziak (Accurate Background), Ingolf Teetz (Milch & Zucker)• Integrating Data Registries in a Connected HR Marketplace | Jeff Grann (Credential Engine), Susan LupoThe HR Open Standards Annual Meeting brings together technology providers, HR professionals, and global standards advocates to promote awareness and industry-wide adoption of the Consortium's data standards. Attendees can expect to learn from the HR industry's top business innovators, network with business and technology partners, gain practical knowledge of HR integrations, resolve integrations challenges, and build industry standards in active Workgroup projects.View the full meeting agenda on the HR Open Standards 2019 Annual Meeting event page. Registration for the meeting is available on the HR Open Standards 2019 Annual Meeting Registration page, save $100 by registering today, early bird pricing ends February 28th.HR Open Standards Consortium is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit www.shrmcertification.org The HR Open Standards 2019 Annual Meeting is sponsored by ADP, DirectEmployers, Ceridian, HackingHR, HRNX, Milch & Zucker, Payper, and the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation.¬¬¬¬¬¬HR Open Standards Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of a standard suite of HR-XML and HR-JSON specifications that simplify Human Resources-related data exchanges. Learn more and download the HR-XML and HR-JSON data exchange standards from the HR Open Standards website.Media Contact:Kim Bartkus, Executive DirectorHR Open Standards Consortium, Inc.303.671.2776kim@hropenstandards.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.