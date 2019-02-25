John Marshall Law School International Human Rights Clinic Makes Joint Submission to Special Rapporteur

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Human Rights Clinic at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago has made a joint submission with LatinoJustice to the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression in the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.The submission emphasizes not only the challenges that individuals in Puerto Rico face regarding freedom of expression and access to information, but most importantly, it addresses the duties that government and public officials have in being transparent with the public. The submission aims to shed light on instances where the government of Puerto Rico manipulated and obstructed public information, thus violating the public’s right to information and freedom of expression.The submission was written by John Marshall International Human Rights Clinic students Jonnsebastian Orozco, Shelby Heffernan, Toni Falligant, Lisiann Rodriguez and Adrianna Unzueta, along with Professor Sarah Dávila-Ruhaak, Clinic Co-Director.John Marshall’s International Human Rights Clinic is committed to protecting human rights on a domestic, regional and international level. With the Clinic’s work through the Inter-American System, it aspires to contribute to the recognition and development of the normative legal human rights framework and to protect human rights on a global level. The Clinic believes that freedom of expression is essential as a stand-alone human right but that a variety of other human rights should be afforded to all peoples.About LatinoJustice PRLDEFLatinoJustice PRLDEF works to create a more just society by using and challenging the rule of law to secure transformative, equitable and accessible justice, by empowering our community and by fostering leadership through advocacy and education. For more information about LatinoJustice, visit www.latinojustice.org About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



