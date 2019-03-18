Fishers, Indiana Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

David Taler, DDS, FAGD, DABOI

FISHERS, INDIANA , UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fishers, Indiana dentist , Dr. David Taler has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Taler practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at 9845 E 116th St in Fishers, Suite 400, serving patients in Carmel, Noblesville, McCordsville, Fishers, Castleton and Indianapolis.Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants (including Full-Mouth Implants, All-on-4 and Overdentures), Sedation, Laser Dentistry, Orthodontics (including Clear Ceramic Braces, Invisalign and Lifetime Smiles), Periodontal (Gum) Treatment, Bone Grafting, Advanced Dental Reconstruction, Sophisticated Smile Makeovers, Crowns, Bridges, Fillings and Root Canals.Dr. David Taler received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of Maryland Dental School finishing a full year early and graduating first clinically in his class. He then completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry Clerkship, where he expanded his dental training in Implantology, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry and Oral Surgery.Dr. Taler went on to perform a Dental Residency Program at the Baltimore Veteran’s Affairs Hospital, where he was selected Chief Resident in recognition of his excellence, professionalism and leadership skills.Dr. Taler has received numerous awards over the years. These include Diplomate status by the "American Board of Oral Implantology", the highest level of achievement in Implant Dentistry. Dr. Taler has also been awarded prestigious Fellowship distinction by the “Academy of General Dentistry”, the “American Academy of Implant Dentistry” and the “International Congress of Oral Implantologists”. He is a member of the “American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry”, the "American Dental Association" and a graduate of the highly regarded "California Implant Institute".Dr. Taler’s practice is well respected for its advanced, comprehensive care, offering virtually all the services patients need in one location. Technology in the office includes 3D CBCT imaging, 3D Printer, Itero Scanner (Digital Impressions), Intraoral Cameras, Digital Smile Design and Digital X-rays. The entire staff is dedicated to providing the finest, most personalized care, in a state-of-the-art facility, with the most modern and advanced techniques available. He has published numerous articles in several dental journals.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. David Taler, DDS directly at317-849-1223 or www.advfamilydentist.com or www.dentalimplantsinfishers.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



