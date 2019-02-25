Lerner and Rowe® Donates $5,000 to Valley of the Sun United Way’s WeekEnd Hunger Backpacks Program

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys fund weekend meal program to help ensure that 1,500 disadvantaged Phoenix Valley children have food to eat over the weekend.

No child should miss out on opportunities to get ahead in life simply because they are more focused on hunger pains than learning in class.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe give back by donating $5,000 to the Valley of the Sun United Way’s WeekEnd Hunger Backpacks program. Donation funds will help ensure that 1,500 disadvantaged Valley children, who normally rely on obtaining meals from breakfast and lunch school programs during the week, receive meals over the weekend too. Furthermore, these weekend meals will help satisfy each child’s hunger so that come Monday, they will arrive at school focused and ready to learn.

"No child should miss out on opportunities to get ahead in life simply because they are more focused on hunger pains than learning in class. That is why our team is more than thrilled to help fight hunger by supporting Valley of the Sun United Way’s WeekEnd Hunger Backpacks program," shared Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

In addition to the financial contribution, team members of the Phoenix personal injury law firm will team up with AltAZ 93.3 at their studio to help prepare the 1,500 backpack meals. Each meal will be carefully packaged in a discreet plastic bag so that a student can easily carry it home in their backpack.

Those interested in learning more about the WeekEnd Hunger Backpacks program, or who would like to make a donation online can do so on the Valley of the Sun United Way website at vsuw.org/you-can-help/volunteer/weekend-hunger-backpacks.

