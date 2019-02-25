Leventhal Sar LLC Serves Nursing Home Abuse Clients in Denver, Aurora, Cherry Creek, and Nearby Areas of Colorado

Sean Leventhal and Jonathan Sar, nursing home abuse lawyers in Denver

Elder abuse lawyers pursue compensation on behalf of nursing home negligence victims and their families

Generally, nursing homes are for-profit entities. Unfortunately, they may sacrifice quality of care to protect the bottom line, and elderly residents suffer the tragic consequences.” — Attorney Sean Leventhal, Co-Founder & Partner, Leventhal Sar LLC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many families struggle with the decision to move an elderly loved one into a nursing home. For those families who do entrust care of their loved one to a nursing home, there is perhaps no greater fear than injury to or loss of that loved one due to abuse or neglect. Should this worst-case scenario occur, the law firm of Leventhal Sar LLC provides compassionate representation for clients pursuing justice in nursing home abuse cases.

“Families spend a great deal of time vetting the facilities and staff at nursing homes,” said partner attorney and co-founder Jonathan Sar. “Unfortunately, no amount of preparation is foolproof, with the elderly too frequently sustaining injury, falling ill, and even losing their lives as a result of neglect or misconduct on the part of the staff, facility management, and other parties.”

Nursing home abuse and neglect takes many forms. Leventhal Sar LLC represents clients in cases involving slip and fall accidents, infected bedsores, malnutrition, dehydration, inadequate supervision, sexual assault, emotional abuse, and more. Not all abuse is physical: attorneys at the law firm also accept claims involving financial exploitation, including identity theft, check fraud, and more.

Compensation in a nursing home abuse case depends on the specifics of the claim. Damages may be economic, such as compensation for medical expenses or end-of-life expenses incurred as a result of the abuse, as well as non-economic, such as pain and suffering.

In particularly egregious instances of nursing home abuse and neglect, punitive damages may be available. This compensation is designed to deter nursing homes and other care facilities from engaging in or allowing extreme circumstances resulting in injury or death to an elderly person.

ABOUT LEVENTHAL SAR LLC

Attorneys Sean Leventhal and Jonathan Sar are committed to the values of justice, family, and service. Their law firm, Leventhal Sar LLC, serves clients in a wide range of personal injury and wrongful death cases, including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents; medical malpractice; dangerous premises; nursing home abuse; and more. The law firm is located at 3200 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Suite 520 Denver, CO 80209. For a complimentary consultation, call Leventhal Sar LLC at (720) 667-3030 or visit https://www.leventhalsarlaw.com/.



