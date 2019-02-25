Methanol Industry Data Now Available

The world leader for methanol industry information – www.methanol.org – has now made available the latest global methanol pricing, supply and demand data.

We are proud to partner with MMSA to provide a free portal for accessing timely data on key dynamics of our industry” — Gregory Dolan, CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading internet portal for information on the global methanol industry – www.methanol.org – is now the first publicly available site to make available the latest global methanol pricing, supply and demand data. The Methanol Institute (MI) has partnered with Methanol Market Services Asia Pte Ltd (MMSA) – www.methanolmsa.com – to provide methanol pricing in key regional markets (United States Gulf Coast, Rotterdam, and Coastal China) on a spot and contract (posting before discounts) basis. The pricing data runs from January 2016 to January 2019, and will be updated on a monthly basis. MMSA has also provided data on methanol supply and demand for key derivative markets for the past several years. Data is available in summary charts as well as in Excel datasheets.Since its formation in 2004, MMSA has advised hundreds of companies aligned with the methanol industry, from upstream feedstock suppliers through methanol producers to methanol consumers, traders, distributors, and other aligned interests (financial, process technology, catalyst suppliers, governments, others). MMSA offers unique and independent multiclient services and has provided market and technical advisory support to methanol project sponsors and investors. MMSA also organizes a major industry conference in Singapore annually, connecting the global industry.MMSA staff have worked with the Methanol Institute since 2006, providing guidance on key initiatives, and MMSA became a member of MI in 2018.“Until now, global data on methanol pricing, supply and demand has simply been unavailable on the internet,” said Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan. “We are proud to partner with MMSA to provide a free portal for accessing timely data on key dynamics of our industry.”“I have admired the Methanol Institute’s dedication to creating global awareness of the commercial and societal benefits of methanol using fact-based analysis. With contributions including regular updates of our historic methanol price reports, which are now available on the MI website, we look forward to furthering the MI cause,” says Mark Berggren, Managing Director of MMSA.The historic methanol pricing, supply and demand data produced by MMSA, can now be found on the Methanol Institute’s web site here: https://www.methanol.org/methanol-price-supply-demand/ About the Methanol InstituteAs the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing. For the past 30 years, MI has worked to ensure the safe handling of methanol across the distribution chain, promote the growth of methanol as an essential chemical commodity and energy resource, and influence global regulatory and public policy initiatives that impact the methanol industry. Information on joining the Methanol Institute can be found here: https://www.methanol.org/join-us/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.