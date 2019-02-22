Mayoral Candidate of West Palm Beach Keith James Hosts United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Reception

Keith James for Mayor Keith James U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Reception pays tribute to the nation’s military, veterans, and their families for service to the country.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith James , West Palm Beach City Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate, today announces that he will host the United States Veterans Appreciation Reception on Sunday, February 24 honoring the U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce (USVCC) during WPB’s declared month of observation.What:The USVCC provides private support to transitioning wounded, ill, and injured military, their families, and caregivers through Warrior Care programs provided by the U.S. Military. They assist in the coordination of recovery efforts, military caregiver support, and adaptive sports through the U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games and the Invictus Games.U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce Day is celebrated throughout PalmBeach County with different activities. The USVCC notable honorees will be recognized during the reception. The reception recognizes the nation's military, veterans, and their families and pays tribute to the missing, the fallen and their families for the sacrifices they made for the country.Who: Commissioner Keith James hosts the reception honoring veterans and their families. Additional notable attendees include:Michael J. ZaccheaLt Col, US Marine Corps (ret.)Chairman, Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs, SBAExecutive Director, United States Veterans Chamber of CommerceTravis SchweizerCaptain, US Navy (ret.)Commander, SEAL Team 4Wayne PetroCMSgt U.S. Air Force (ret.)Director, GEICO Military TeamRepresenting Warren BuffettLawrence TaylorPro Football Hall of Fame InducteeNew York GiantsChristopher DolemanPro Football Hall of Fame InducteeVikings, 49ers, and FalconsRohan MarleyRepresenting the Bob Marley FoundationLaura DiBelloDirector, Sprayregen Family FoundationWhen:Sunday, February 24 from 5:00-7:00 PM ETWhere:The Regional Kitchen and Public House651 Okeechobee BoulevardWest Palm Beach, FL 33401About the United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce:The United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization, holistically enriches the lives of transitioning military, veterans, veteran-designated businesses, and their families across a wide spectrum of needs through our five pillars of support: Employment, Business, Education, Wellness, and Family. For more information visit: http://www.usvcc.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.