Mayoral Candidate of West Palm Beach Keith James Hosts United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Reception
Reception pays tribute to the nation’s military, veterans, and their families for service to the country.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keith James, West Palm Beach City Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate, today announces that he will host the United States Veterans Appreciation Reception on Sunday, February 24 honoring the U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce (USVCC) during WPB’s declared month of observation.
What:
The USVCC provides private support to transitioning wounded, ill, and injured military, their families, and caregivers through Warrior Care programs provided by the U.S. Military. They assist in the coordination of recovery efforts, military caregiver support, and adaptive sports through the U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games and the Invictus Games.
U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce Day is celebrated throughout Palm
Beach County with different activities. The USVCC notable honorees will be recognized during the reception. The reception recognizes the nation's military, veterans, and their families and pays tribute to the missing, the fallen and their families for the sacrifices they made for the country.
Who:
Commissioner Keith James hosts the reception honoring veterans and their families. Additional notable attendees include:
Michael J. Zacchea
Lt Col, US Marine Corps (ret.)
Chairman, Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs, SBA
Executive Director, United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce
Travis Schweizer
Captain, US Navy (ret.)
Commander, SEAL Team 4
Wayne Petro
CMSgt U.S. Air Force (ret.)
Director, GEICO Military Team
Representing Warren Buffett
Lawrence Taylor
Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee
New York Giants
Christopher Doleman
Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Vikings, 49ers, and Falcons
Rohan Marley
Representing the Bob Marley Foundation
Laura DiBello
Director, Sprayregen Family Foundation
When:
Sunday, February 24 from 5:00-7:00 PM ET
Where:
The Regional Kitchen and Public House
651 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
About the United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce:
The United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization, holistically enriches the lives of transitioning military, veterans, veteran-designated businesses, and their families across a wide spectrum of needs through our five pillars of support: Employment, Business, Education, Wellness, and Family. For more information visit: http://www.usvcc.org/.
