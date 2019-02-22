ValueStream becomes an SAP Global Database Migration Factory member

SAP HANA Transformation Partners

Using SAP HANA®, the in-memory data platform that accelerates companies’ business processes, delivers more business intelligence, and simplifies IT environments

RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueStream Inc. joined the SAP Global Database Migration Factory program, an important accomplishment in guiding organizations to SAP next-gen SAP HANA® technologies. "With this membership, we show our close alliance with SAP, in the quest to migrate clients to SAP HANA Technologies,” said Kiran Naik, ValueStream's CTO & Founder.

As a result, ValueStream established a Global Migration Factory team to support clients who choose to migrate to SAP HANA, along with providing the digital transformational services they require to best implement SAP HANA capabilities. The Global Migration Factory team will leverage its deep implementation and management capabilities for SAP HANA solutions, and is supported by technology experts. Through the Global Database Migration Factory membership, ValueStream can offer its clients true end-to-end services to move to SAP HANA. This includes building the initial business case, providing roadmap development, and finally performing global migration and transformation consulting capabilities.

