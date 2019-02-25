Sopheon Named to Consumer Goods Technology Readers’ Choice List for Ninth Straight Year

Sopheon has made the CGT Readers' Choice Top 10 list 2011-2019

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, has been named again to the Consumer Goods Technology Top Providers list. With many consumer goods manufacturers among its clients, Sopheon has received the honor for the ninth straight year.

As part of the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Survey, executives from consumer goods organizations were asked to identify the new product development and introduction (NPDI) solutions that best support their efforts to deliver new products to market, as well as their satisfaction levels with each provider.

“We are pleased to be honored once again by Consumer Goods Technology, and thank all of the industry executives who chose Sopheon as a top provider,” said Sopheon CEO Andy Michuda. “Sopheon’s Accolade® platform is enabling digitalized corporate strategy and successful execution of innovation strategies. We are proud of this achievement and grateful for the industry recognition.”

Accolade strengthens the linkage of strategy and execution, allowing organizations to connect strategic initiatives with operational execution activities and providing companies a single version of the truth. This helps businesses increase strategy realization rates, manage challenges and risks, and improve financial and organizational performance against strategy.

“Consumer goods organizations are on the front line of innovation demand due to the enormous power of today’s consumer, and they understand the importance of innovation in the digital economy. Leaders realize they can achieve real sustainable growth, profitability and competitive differentiation by increasing visibility and insight throughout the entire new product development lifecycle,” said Michuda. “Moving forward, whether or not enterprises embrace innovation management could mean the difference between future success or failure, as smaller and more nimble competitors continue to innovate with more efficiency and speed to market.”

Dozens of the world’s most successful, innovation-driven companies – including market leaders in consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, high-tech, automotive, aerospace and defense – use Accolade to digitalize their innovation operating models.

"Technology has become a critical driver of success in the consumer goods industry, which is undergoing an unprecedented level of disruption and transformation,” said Peter Breen, editor-in-chief of Consumer Goods Technology. “The solution providers that rise to the top of our annual lists should be commended not only for delivering best-practice tools and expert services, but for striving to become true business partners for their clients.”

About CGT's "Readers' Choice"

Consumer Goods Technology's 19th annual "Readers' Choice" listings of leading solution and service providers are a critical resource for industry executives looking to improve processes across various business functions. Each year, the magazine polls its readership community to identify leading technology providers in 16 key categories: Artificial Intelligence, Supply Chain Execution, Supply Chain Planning, CRM, TPM, ERP, Cloud Architecture, New Product Development & Introduction, Business Intelligence, Demand Data Analytics, Product Information Management, Consulting, Consumer Experience Management, Digital Commerce, Retail Execution and Outsourcing/IT Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.consumergoods.com.

About CGT

An integrated media brand, Consumer Goods Technology is the leading resource for consumer goods executives looking to drive business transformation through the use of best-in-class systems, processes and technologies. Delivering content through print, online and events, CGT reaches an audience of more than 76,000 consumer goods executives ranging from managers and directors to vice presidents and CIOs. CGT also covers business and technology trends in all major segments of the consumer goods market, including packaged goods, OTC/pharmaceuticals, electronics, home improvement and apparel/footwear. For more information about CGT, visit www.consumergoods.com.

About Sopheon

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Performance solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.



