Lerner and Rowe® Injury Attorneys Now Accepts 3M Dual-Ended Military Earplugs Injury Claims for Review

Military personnel who believe their hearing loss was caused by defective 3M military earplugs have the legal right to file a lawsuit to claim compensation.

Eligible hearing loss victims of 3M's defective military earplugs have the opportunity recover compensation for medical bills, loss of enjoyment of life, lost employment/income, and other damages.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe® Injury Attorneys announced they now accept 3M Dual-Ended Combat Military Earplugs injury claims for review. United States military servicemembers and contractors who may be eligible for potential compensation for damages would have been deployed between 2003 – 2015, issued 3M dual-ended military earplugs during service, and now suffer from permanent hearing loss or tinnitus. As time restrictions may apply, military personnel who believe their hearing loss was caused by these defective earplugs are advised to seek legal counsel as soon as possible.

Allegations Against 3M Company

3M Company is said to have knowingly manufactured and sold millions of dollars’ worth of defective Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency between 2003 to 2015. Following that deceptive act, thousands of deployed military personnel who served in Iraq and Afghanistan during this 12 year timeframe were issued these ineffective earplugs as part of their standard gear.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) conducted an independent investigation to determine validity of these allegations. Based on investigation findings, the DOJ determined 3M did know about the following design defects that could result in permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus:

Earplugs were designed too short and did not fit well in a wearers ears.

Earplugs would loosen making it impossible for them to effectively mitigate excessive noise as they were claimed to do.

False Claims Act Whistleblower Lawsuit

Resulting from the recent whistleblower lawsuit, United States ex rel. Moldex-Metric v. 3M Company, Case No. 3:16-cv-1533-MBS (D.S.C.), 3M agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle allegations of knowingly selling defective earplugs to the U.S. military. The lawsuit was filed under the qui tam, or whistleblower, provisions of the False Claims Act.

What is noteworthy about the lawsuit is that it doesn’t settle allegations of wrongdoing; 3M never admitted any liability or guilt. Furthermore, none of the nine million dollar settlement amount will be given to military personnel who may have suffered permanent hearing loss. Consequently, the outcome of the lawsuit is why Lerner and Rowe now evaluates individual hearing impairment lawsuit claims linked to 3M Dual-Ended Military Earplugs.

Veterans Who Suffered Hearing Loss Have Legal Recourse

Kevin Rowe and his legal team want any military personnel who were put at risk of injury to know that they do have the right to seek compensation for permanent hearing loss. “My legal team is prepared to uphold justice and fight to protect the rights of those who serve and protect our country. By pursuing individual compensation claims, eligible hearing loss victims of 3M’s defective military earplugs have the opportunity recover compensation for costly medical bills, loss of enjoyment of life, lost employment/income, emotional anguish/distress, and other damages.”

More about Lerner and Rowe

