A LeaderDialogue™ and Baldrige Foundation Charter Event:

Gwinnett BRX

Healthcare CEO Innovation Council Performance Excellence in the Age of Consumerism

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baldrige Foundation (Baldrige), and SOAR Vision Group (SOAR) announce the expansion of a new series of LeaderDialogue™ events for 2019, starting with a Baldrige pre-QUEST Conference symposium Sunday, April 7, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.In October of 2018 a Leader Dialogue charter event of the Healthcare CEO Innovation Council was convened at the Kimpton-Gray Hotel in Chicago (Oct. 18-19). An executive summary white paper from that event is available for download on the LeaderDialogue.com website.The Leader Dialogue event series also includes LeaderDialogue Radio and represents a collaborative effort between the Baldrige Foundation and SOAR Vision Group to enable business executives and leaders to effectively engage in important dialogue around performance excellence issues, sharing key case study insights and learnings.Each event is designed to collaboratively build interest for future events.The Healthcare CEO Innovation Council event focused on the topic of Performance Excellence in the Age of Consumerism, and drew together 12 leaders of top US healthcare systems for a two day roundtable highlighted by a set of highly relevant and stimulating topics. The event kicked off with a key-note and in-depth discussion with Morten Hansen PhD, author of the new book Great at Work and worldrenowned organizational consultant and thought leader in the areas of collaboration and high performance.The charter Healthcare CEO Innovation Council event was opened by Al Faber and principally lead by a faculty that included Ben Sawyer, CEO and Founder of SOAR Vision Group and Roger Spoelman, then - interim CEO of Loyola University Medical Center and SVP, Strategic and Operational Integration at Trinity Health.Sponsorship of the charter Healthcare CEO Innovation Council event was provided by Tech Mahindra, the HCI Group, and VERGE Health.To extend the learnings and key insights from each Leader Dialogue event to other executive leaders, white papers from each event and follow-on Leader Dialogue radio show and podcast series are provided.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.