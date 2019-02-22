TE Connectivity Announced Ultra Small Spring Fingers

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TE Connectivity (TE)’s new ultra small spring fingers have one of the smallest footprints in the market to save valuable PCB space, allowing for use in a broad range of applications with space constraints across various industries.TE’s ultra small spring fingers can save valuable PCB space with one of the smallest footprints in the market. Closed-loop contact design ensures reliable connection to the PCB, better normal force and higher current capacity (1.5A). Robust side wall minimizes over-compression. Special anti-lifting design can improve assembly efficiency by locking the tip of the contact within the sidewall of the spring finger, which helps prevent the contact from getting caught on an operator’s glove during assembly. Pick-and-place area supports auto-assembly processes. It is also offered in different heights and styles.As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About TE CONNECTIVITY:TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.



