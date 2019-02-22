Version 2.2 for the Readymade Intranet TITAN released.

New version to drive Office365 adoption and consumption.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapt Software India announces the general availability of the new version 2.2 of its flagship readymade Intranet TITAN. One of the leading modern workplace solution built on top of Office365, TITAN, unifies all communication, documents and collaboration tools on one single platform thereby simplifying Office365.

“Version 2.2 has new exciting features, and a better user interface for managing content that includes knowledge base, monthly newsletter, and more powerful document management system,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO. The new version will help our customers to drive Office365 consumption faster, said Ashish.

“Most of the enterprises having Office365 are underutilizing its power and functions, and therefore they need a solution like TITAN to fully leverage Office365,” said Gaurav Bhutani – Head of Sales. Our customer base has been growing, and within 6 months, we have 15 companies using TITAN and majority of them have moved from free version to the paid version within 4 months of initial usage, said Gaurav.

About Titan

TITAN is a modern digital workplace solution built as an Add-In for Office365. TITAN helps companies to improve their employee productivity through internal collaboration and communication with the help of an Intranet, project management system and document management system that integrates all documents sources on a single application. With easy to use interface and simplified Office365 features, TITAN helps in driving Office365 adoption and consumption. Visit www.titan4work.com for more information.

About ADAPT Software

ADAPT is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISO 9001:2015 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering employee productivity solutions for SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade across all major industry verticals.



