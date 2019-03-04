Arecont Vision Costar on the Move

Arecont Vision Costar - A Costar Technologies, Inc. Company AV Costar opens 3 new buildings across Southern & Central California AV Costar opens new headquarters facility in downtown Glendale, CA

Arecont Vison Costar Opens New Facilities in Southern California & Central Valley

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

These 3 new facilities will combine with our new Customer Support & Partner Portals & new ERP system to deliver a superior customer experience, better product quality, & new innovation.” — Shane Compton, Chief Engineering Officer & GM

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces the opening of new corporate headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing operations, plus the creation of an Advanced Technology Center (ATC).Arecont Vision Costar launched in July of 2018 as a business unit of Coppell, Texas-based Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets Group: CSTI). The company took over the original Arecont Vision LLC’s Los Angeles County facilities in Glendale, California without interruption. Through consolidation of multiple functions with the Costar group of companies, Arecont Vision Costar has been able to invest in the hiring of new team members, engage additional sales partners, and upgrade both facilities and systems.“We’re all very excited about the opening of all three new locations as part of Costar’s continued investment in Arecont Vision Costar,” said Shane Compton, Chief Engineering Officer and General Manager, Arecont Vision Costar. “These new facilities, when combined with our newly enhanced Customer Support Portal, updated Partner Portal, and new ERP software systems, will all help the company to better focus on delivering a superior customer experience, improved product quality, and the continued development of the innovative products that the Arecont Vision brand has long been known for.”The company’s corporate headquarters has moved to newly opened offices at 400 N Brand Boulevard in downtown Glendale, California, less than a mile from the company’s previous location. The modern new offices house Arecont Vision Costar’s executive team plus Engineering, Product Development, Inside Sales, Sales Operations, Marketing, Customer Support, Corporate Briefing Center, technology labs, and internal support functions.Arecont Vision Costar has also opened an Advanced Technology Center in Costar Technologies, Inc.’s new Clovis, California office, in the state’s Central Valley region. The facility features additional engineering, sales, support, and executive office space.“With many high technology, security, and video-oriented companies nearby, the new ATC will have access to a large pool of highly educated and experienced candidates beyond our traditional Southern California talent base,” stated Mr. Compton. “With all of the new product development & quality initiatives we have underway, adding more of those skills to our team will be key for continued growth.”Operations, manufacturing, shipping/receiving, and warehousing have all relocated from the previous Glendale location to Duarte, California, approximately 19 miles inland in Los Angeles County. The new facilities are close to major transportation infrastructure, including light rail and two nearby interstate highways, and are between 26 to 40 miles from four major airports and the Port of Los Angeles. While avoiding much of the traffic of Greater Los Angeles, the location allows continued rapid shipment of Arecont Vision Costar products to customers and authorized distributors across the United States and around the world.Visit Arecont Vision Costar online at www.arecontvision.com to learn more about the company or find sales contacts at https://www.arecontvision.com/where-to-buy.php # # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. We are focused on providing the best customer service, product reliability, and product innovation. We offer the Total Video Solution composed of superior megapixel cameras (MegaIP™ & ConteraIP™), advanced ConteraVMS® video management system, ConteraWS® (cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR® (cloud-managed video recorders) for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.



