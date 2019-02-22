EVOLIO Marketing’s Federbush to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Sessions on Meaningful Trade Show Measurement

Joe Federbush, president, EVOLIO Marketing Inc.

Focus on Actionable Results for Companies of All Sizes and Budgets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present educational sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE, the conference for trade show and corporate event marketing in Las Vegas.

EXHIBITOR Magazine’s EXHIBITORLIVE features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. (www.ExhibitorOnline.com)

Following are the sessions Federbush will lead:

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts

Thursday, February 28, 8 a.m.

Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:

• Ensuring that your event investments pay off

• Identifying the four sources of value from event marketing

• Estimating value for each component of event payback

• Establishing a payback ratio as an index of trade show value

• Organizing and presentation of results to management

Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application

Thursday, February 28, 10 a.m.

This CTSM required class applies what you learned in part 1 (basic trade show value measurement concepts) and puts your knowledge to work by interactively creating an entire strategic event plan. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:

• Assess your program’s strengths and weaknesses

• Estimate appropriate event budgets, staff and exhibit sizes

• Select and invest wisely in the right shows

• Apply various types of measurement to compliment ROI

• Assign key performance indicators (KPIs)

• Report event performance to senior management

You Know What to Measure - But How Do You Actually Measure It?

Tuesday, February 28, 3 p.m.

Regardless of booth size and investment level, measurement has become an integral part of many companies' event marketing endeavors. This CTSM elective is an interactive, introductory-level session designed for exhibit managers at all levels who want to learn step-by-step how to:

• Develop measurable objectives

• Determine the best research approach

• Develop objective-based survey questions

• Utilize RFID, video, free tools, calculators and social media

• Analyze and present results

• Make decisions based on research and insights

About EVOLIO Marketing

EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits and we do not produce events, but we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO.

EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? (www.EVOLIOmarketing.com)



