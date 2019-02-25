PA Green Wellness Announces the Opening of a New Office in Harrisburg, PA

The success of Gainswave therapy for performance in men prompts PA Green Wellness to include a third location.

HARRISBURG, PA, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PA Green Wellness announced the opening of a new office in Harrisburg, PA, USA. This new location strengthens PA Green Wellness' ability to offer alternative treatment as it expands into central Pennsylvania. The new office location will be headed up by Dr. Richard Magill MD, a family medicine specialist with offices in King of Prussia, Harrisburg and Erie, PA.Dr. Magill received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine. He has been in practice as a family doctor and an Internal Medicine Specialist for over 35 years. Dr. Magill thrives on a desire to bring an improved quality of life to all of his patients through holistic and integrative approaches. He and his staff have attended Gainswave training at their offices in Aventura, Florida and continue to attend training classes as the courses become available.Being noninvasive and drug-free, Gainswave therapy offers men looking to enhance their sexual performance or treat erectile dysfunction (ED) convenient options. "Gainswave therapy has been a much needed natural alternative to medications which inherently raise risks for side effects and complications.", General Manager, John Cellini said.Gainswave therapy, also referred to as wave therapy or EPAT, is a revolutionary natural alternative to traditional ED medications and treatments. During a treatment session, low-energy sound waves are applied directly to various areas of the penis, which work to break up plaque, that restricts blood flow.PA Green Wellness utilizes Gainswave therapy to give men three key options which help to treat men at different times in their life. Introductory consultations are conducted at either the office or via Secure Telehealth Video Conference.Body Optimization: a single session package offering men a way to achieve optimal sexual performance.Prevention: designed for men experiencing mild ED as well as those who want to reclaim the sexual performance from their early 20's. Each of the 8 sessions can see men conveniently in and out of the office in under an hour.Treatment: which requires 12 sessions and can help ED medications such as Viagra or injections begin to work again or increase sensation in men who have suffered the loss of their prostate.Gainswave therapy will continue to be offered at PA Green Wellness locations in King of Prussia, and Erie, alongside the new location in Harrisburg, PA. General Manager John Cellini recommends that men call for a consultation with one of the team's fully trained and compassionate staff before decreased performance adversely affects them. To those severely affected Mr. Cellini says, "we can help you most of all."



