Announcement of Director Appointment
MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) is announcing a personnel change resolved at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on February 14, 2019.
New Outside Director (Auditor) Appointed as of February 14, 2019
Name: Peter Bateman
Position: Outside Director
History:
1998-2002 Director of Trade and Investment, British Embassy, Tokyo
2002-2005 Deputy Chief Executive, IFSL (predecessor to The CityUK)
2005-2007 British Ambassador to Bolivia
2007-2011 British Ambassador to Luxembourg
2011-2013 British Ambassador to Azerbaijan
2014-present Clerk and Chief Executive Officer, the Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers
Peter Bateman has worked in various countries including Japan as a diplomat from UK. He has profound knowledge of global politics and economy and maintains human network not only in UK and Japan but all over the world.
