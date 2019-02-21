Announcement of Director Appointment

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) is announcing a personnel change resolved at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on February 14, 2019.

New Outside Director (Auditor) Appointed as of February 14, 2019

Name: Peter Bateman

Position: Outside Director

History:

1998-2002 Director of Trade and Investment, British Embassy, Tokyo

2002-2005 Deputy Chief Executive, IFSL (predecessor to The CityUK)

2005-2007 British Ambassador to Bolivia

2007-2011 British Ambassador to Luxembourg

2011-2013 British Ambassador to Azerbaijan

2014-present Clerk and Chief Executive Officer, the Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers

Peter Bateman has worked in various countries including Japan as a diplomat from UK. He has profound knowledge of global politics and economy and maintains human network not only in UK and Japan but all over the world.





