Best Place to Buy Primera LX500 Color Label Printer

DuraFast Label Company sells Primera LX500 color label printer for the best price Print jam labels with the Primera LX500 color label printer from DuraFast Label Company

DuraFast Label Company Always Offers The Best Price On The Primera LX500 Color Label Printer

NEW YORK, NEWY YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you are searching for a good deal on the Primera LX500 color label printer for your business, you should know that you have several options including DuraFast Label Company. Our company is unlike other resellers as we offer the best value on Primera color label printer . Let's review the various options on the market and show why purchasing these printers from us is always the best choice.The Prices Of Our CompetitorsThe list price for the LX500 and LX500c are $1295 and $1395, respectively. The pricing for the products can be as high as the list price or as low as $70 off the list price of the LX500 color label printer. Regardless of where you want to purchase the products, you should expect to pay between $1225 to $1295 for the LX500 color label printer and between $1325 to $1395 for the Primera LX500c. Many resellers also offer free shipping, but don't be fooled by this "deal."Our Company Offers The Best DealsDuraFast Label Company is the only business that truly offers the best deals on both of these label printers. Our company currently offers a $70 discount off the Primera LX500 for a total of $1225, and we offer the Primera LX500c for only $1325. Along with offering extremely affordable prices on these two label printers, we also provide many additional savings and freebies that you don't want to miss.Here's An Overview Of Our Additional Savings And FreebiesMost resellers sell these two printers for a similar price, but none of them offer as many savings and freebies as DuraFast Label Company. When you purchase these printers from us, get ready to receive:Free Shipping: We ship Primera LX500 for free anywhere within the continental United States.Exceptional Support: We provide free setup, installation, and 30 days of exclusive technical support via telephone.Many Freebies: Our company offers $100 in free LX500 labels when you rate your LX500 printer after purchase, $150 in free LX500 labels with printer purchase, and a free Bartender Lite label design software tutorial.Easy Returns: If you are unhappy with your order, you can return the product within fifteen days of purchase. We will refund you the purchase price, less shipping cost both ways and all consumables used or opened like ink cartridges and labels. Must be returned in original packaging.DuraFast Label Company Always Comes Out On Top!Instead of buying the Primera LX500 color label printer on Ebay, Amazon, or Newegg, why not purchase the product directly from DuraFast Label Company. Unlike those common marketplaces, our company can answer questions and address concerns before you buy and accept returns if you are unsatisfied with your purchase.Of course, the purchase will not be complete without blank labels to go with your Primera color label printer. Our competitors expect you to pay additional money for these much-needed labels, but we provide $150 worth of free LX500 labels when you use the promotional discount codes LX500 or LX500c when checking out on our DuraFastLabel.com website.In addition, we'll give you $100 worth of free LX500 labels if you do a product review on your LX500 printer after purchase. We will send you a request via email for an LX500 printer review two weeks after your purchase.DuraFast Labels Company is the only reseller on the market that offers more than $250 in additional savings when you purchase the Primera color label printer from us.

Primera LX500 color label printer sold by DuraFast Label Company for the best price



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.