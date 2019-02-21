Cartesiam, European Leader of Machine Learning Software for Microcontrollers to Open North American Operations

The opening of a subsidiary in the United States is essential, providing a decisive boost to Cartesiam's growth and to place NanoEdge AI™ as an embedded microcontroller market reference” — Marc Dupaquier, Co-Founder & CEO North America

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to accelerate its growth, Cartesiam announces the opening of a fully owned US-based subsidiary, offering Microcontroller and connected device manufacturers its unique NanoEdge AI technology in North America.• Opening of a subsidiary in the US (New York)• Marc Dupaquier, Cartesiam co-founder, appointed CEO of Cartesiam NACartesiam, designer and leader of NanoEdge AItm – the first autonomous embedded machine learning solution running on microcontrollers - announces the opening of its US operations.A French start-up, Cartesiam, invented NanoEdge AItm, a revolutionary technology enabling Machine Learning and AI analysis in small footprint, low energy devices, including 32-bit micro controllers. This capability is unique in the market as it enables not only analysis, but also learning directly within the microcontroller and this, without the help of a complex cloud infrastructure. Devices equipped with NanoEdge AItm can autonomously learn from their environment, identify anomalies, and send alerts.Nanoedge AI is a revolutionary approach for MCU based solutions and an enabler for the most advanced solutions with intelligence at the very edge being deployed at a much faster pace and lower cost than solutions requiring complex cloud infrastructures and set-up.NanoEdge AItm by Cartesiam transforms existing passive devices, essentially intended to capture and transmit data, into powerful analyzers equipped with intelligent and autonomous functions. Manufacturers are able to analyze complex signatures in complete security, directly within the object, with minimal energy expenditure and without transferring any data to a cloud as we capture, learn and analyze data exactly where the data are generated, directly inside the sensor/MCUThe benefits of Cartesiam’s NanoEdge AITM are quite significant versus traditional solutions:• Extreme simplicity of deployment• Highly secure environment• Greater wealth of analysis• Adaptability to changing environments• Significantly less energy consumptionCartesiam’s technology is an Industry game changer, receiving multiple awards at its launch in Europe, addressing a market that adds nearly 13 billion microcontroller-fitted devices annually.Cartesiam’s offers NanoEdge AITM as embedded software, targeting microcontrollers manufacturers and companies installing microcontrollers into their products, enabling Machine Learning in order to deliver significantly increased value to their clients.According to Semico Research, annual sales of these processors rose from approximately 7.5 billion in 2010 to 12.3 billion units in 2017, and this increase is expected to continue at a rate of 6.7% in 2018 at 13 billion items, representing a considerable market opportunity for NanoEdge AI™ technology.Marc Dupaquier, former Global General Manager at IBM and a co-founder of Cartesiam will lead Cartesiam North America’s operationsMarc Dupaquier, an IBM veteran with multiple Senior Executive positions at Big Blue and a US-based software expert for over 20 years, will lead operations after having served on Cartesiam’s Board since the company’s inception.Marc Dupaquier comments: “The North American IoT market, the main consumer of microcontrollers, is the most strategic in the world in terms of size, growth and innovation. The opening of a subsidiary in the United States is essential, providing a decisive boost to Cartesiam's growth and to place NanoEdge AI™ as an embedded microcontroller market reference. We are very pleased to join a very rich ecosystem and I am delighted at the prospect of managing this subsidiary and look forward to offer Cartesiam’s NanoEdge AITM Technology to US and Canadian companies willing to rapidly imbed Machine Learning into their products.Michel Rubino, Cartesiam President, explains Dupaquier’s appointment: "An initial investor in Cartesiam until now, Marc Dupaquier was a consultant serving on the company’s Advisory Board. Inspired by this project, he made the decision to join the team of co-founders and took on operational activities as CEO of the North American subsidiary. We are very happy with this commitment, marking a decisive step in Cartesiam’s development".Strategic Partnership with , DECIDE4ACTION™Cartesiam and DECIDE4ACTION™, a Software US publisher based in Greenville SC, announced a strategic agreement per which , DECIDE4ACTION™ will commercialize Cartesiam’s solutions to existing markets and Customers. In a related announcement, DECIDE4ACTION ™ announced it took a minority share in Cartesiam.About CartesiamFounded in 2016, Cartesiam is based in Toulon and Paris, France and NY, USA. Cartesiam is a software vendor with a vast background in mathematics. Cartesiam accepts the challenge to develop Artificial Intelligence specifically for small footprint processors such as microcontrollers. Its patented technology, NanoEdge AITM, confers cognitive capabilities to microcontrollers embedded into connected objects. This technology is already integrated within solutions installed at customers of all sizes, including EDF, Veolia, French Army, Airbus, Schneider electric, Renault,Thales, Bouygues and for diverse use cases such as power plant engine control, water sanitization factories, bottling factories, railway control and various Industry 4.0 solutions.About DECIDE4ACTIONDECIDE4ACTION™ is a software publisher and a platform integration company based in Greenville, South Carolina that is dedicated to bringing back fun into the workplace with software that understands how humans interact. Lear more at www.decide4action.com . DECIDE4ACTION™, which prides itself on crafting a unique UI/UX using Game Theory principles to provide a more natural and motivating workplace software user interface



