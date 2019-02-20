Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK) Creates New Tech R&D Division with specialized departments
ENERKON SOLAR INTERNATIONAL INC. (OTCBB:ENKS)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach, Florida (USA)
February 20 2019
Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK) Creates New Tech R&D Division with specialized departments - including New Energy Science Technology Research, New E-Car Transport Conversion Technology, New Nanotechnology Science, New Genetic Technology Science, New Renewable Energy Technology including Thorium Research, New Water Technology Research for Aquifer Access in Africa, Desalination, and Ionosphere Stimulation Technology (stimulation of precipitation) and others.
Enerkon CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout states today that "the New Research and Development Division of Enerkon will add great value and opportunities for new products and technologies - Patients and entrance into the markets mentioned, creating entire new companies around some of these disruptive technologies and adding to the core theme of Solar Energy Development for which the company continues to focus on as the main driver for mid term growth".
Mr. Ballout further states that "As we partner with Universities, Scientists, Researchers, New Tech Companies and others in the areas mentioned, we are optimistic that great new technology, products and services will be brought to the markets under the Enerkon Umbrella and through potential spin off's of viable technologies and products in the form of independent trading companies on the markets".
Mr. Ballout also stated that "former Senator Roberto Larios Rodriguez (El Salvador) joined the Board of ENKS as Business Development adviser and Director for Latin and Central America and we welcome his excellency to the company with great anticipation for success in these new regions. (Former Senator Larios was President of the Central American Parliament for El salvador as well as a majority leader in the Democratic ARENA Party for more than nearly 30 years)"
In conclusion, Mr Ballout States that "Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC PINK) looks forward to this year with optimism and fortitude, being shareholder value where we can and pressing forward towards our goals and aspirations".
The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not
reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire
at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not
rely on these forward looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any
investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an
endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a
total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such
statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind. These
statements are made as forward looking statements for educational purposes only in
accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.
Contact
Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK)
info@enerkoninternational.com
13620 Weyburn Drive
Delray Beach, Florida 33446
Tel. 1+5614317762
benjamin ballout
enerkon solar international inc
+1 954-328-6555
email us here
