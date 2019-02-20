Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK) Creates New Tech R&D Division with specialized departments

ENERKON SOLAR INTERNATIONAL INC. (OTCBB:ENKS)

Enerkon Solar International, your global source for Utility Scale Solar PV Plants and New Technology in key sectors” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach, Florida (USA)

February 20 2019

Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK) Creates New Tech R&D Division with specialized departments - including New Energy Science Technology Research, New E-Car Transport Conversion Technology, New Nanotechnology Science, New Genetic Technology Science, New Renewable Energy Technology including Thorium Research, New Water Technology Research for Aquifer Access in Africa, Desalination, and Ionosphere Stimulation Technology (stimulation of precipitation) and others.

Enerkon CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout states today that "the New Research and Development Division of Enerkon will add great value and opportunities for new products and technologies - Patients and entrance into the markets mentioned, creating entire new companies around some of these disruptive technologies and adding to the core theme of Solar Energy Development for which the company continues to focus on as the main driver for mid term growth".

Mr. Ballout further states that "As we partner with Universities, Scientists, Researchers, New Tech Companies and others in the areas mentioned, we are optimistic that great new technology, products and services will be brought to the markets under the Enerkon Umbrella and through potential spin off's of viable technologies and products in the form of independent trading companies on the markets".

Mr. Ballout also stated that "former Senator Roberto Larios Rodriguez (El Salvador) joined the Board of ENKS as Business Development adviser and Director for Latin and Central America and we welcome his excellency to the company with great anticipation for success in these new regions. (Former Senator Larios was President of the Central American Parliament for El salvador as well as a majority leader in the Democratic ARENA Party for more than nearly 30 years)"

In conclusion, Mr Ballout States that "Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC PINK) looks forward to this year with optimism and fortitude, being shareholder value where we can and pressing forward towards our goals and aspirations".

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not

reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire

at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not

rely on these forward looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any

investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an

endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a

total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such

statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind. These

statements are made as forward looking statements for educational purposes only in

accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

Contact

Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK)

www.enerkoninternational.com

info@enerkoninternational.com

13620 Weyburn Drive

Delray Beach, Florida 33446

Tel. 1+5614317762

Solar Energy the Future of African Power Generation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.