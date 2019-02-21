USPTO Grants Divisional Patent to Integral BioSystems for its NanoM™ Drug Delivery Platform

The USPTO has issued a Divisional Patent for Integral BioSystems’ NanoM™, the firm’s flagship sustained release drug formulation platform

With this Divisional Patent grant, NanoM™ is an even more powerful development tool” — Dr. Shikha Barman

BEDFORD, MA, US, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston-area drug development firm Integral BioSystems has received a Divisional Patent grant from the USPTO on one of its flagship inventions, NanoM™(“Methods and Biocompatible Compositions to Achieve Sustained Drug Release in the Eye”, United States Patent #9931306 issued on April 3, 2018).Developed as a drug delivery platform for the formulation of new chemical entities as well as already-approved drugs in a 505(b)2 environment, NanoM™ technology is a novel, patented, differentiated and improved delivery approach for administering sustained-release medications, both small molecules and biologics to ocular and other tissue types, both as therapies adjunct to surgical interventions as well as stand-alone sustained release drug therapies in ophthalmology, urology and other accessible tissue spaces. The NanoM technology is applied as a biodegradable, nanostructured wafer that has key characteristics unique to its drug release and tissue biocompatibility. This is particularly useful for the development of improved, next-generation therapies in ophthalmic indications in glaucoma, cataract surgery, etc. as well as the development of regimens to treat cancer and infections for other tissues and organs. This innovation can be considered transformational and can be the platform engine for many future sustained release products.About Integral BioSystemsSince its formation in 2011, Integral BioSystems has established credibility in drug formulation, CMC consulting, analytical method development and methods qualification, as well as scale-up process engineering. Along with its strong presence as an ophthalmic product development CRO, the company also has expertise in other routes, including injectables, infusions, topical dermal gels/creams, and nanocrystals. Integral BioSystems provides expertise and know-how in developing both front-of-the-eye and back-of-the-eye products, offering complete development services in pre-formulation, including bioanalytical.For companies seeking to develop a new product that is using a re-purposed drug, Integral offers its innovative delivery systems as licensable technologies to build value into prospective clients’ drug products through a 505b2 regulatory strategy. With multiple billion dollar drug products going off-patent, this presents a cost effective way to develop an extended product life cycle with novel IP. In this manner, Integral will offer its insight and technological innovations in drug delivery to strategize and improve the customer’s product portfolio. To this effect, Integral BioSystems has been a development partner for both innovative and generic companies.



