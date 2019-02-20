CEO Daniel Waite Expanding Cryptocurrency Leverage With Diverse Investments

The Cryptocurrency arm of Waite Enterprise, Bitco1k, Considering Ripple and Litecoin along with Bitcoin

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Waite is leading Waite Enterprise into the future using the currency of the future as leverage. In part of a planned diversification initiative, Waite Enterprise continues to invest in and develop a spectrum of long term holdings designed to safely generate profit over time. Waite Enterprise is a developing holding company that will utilize an umbrella of investment sectors and platforms to offset changes in the economic climate. Cryptocurrency is a large part of this long term strategy, and multiple forms of established and developing cryptocurrency will be considered along with traditional leveraging and investment instruments such as cash, gold, other hard commodities such as silver, and real estate.

“The concept is very simple,” Waite explained, “we will continue to develop and grow the companies within Waite Enterprise, from medical device companies to construction to fine automobile sales. As we grow that network and develop and purchase more companies in various sectors, those companies will work together as a consortium under our corporate umbrella. In this way our printer company will help cut administrative costs in our other companies, for example. Our automobile sales company can help cut vehicle costs, and so on, eliminating waste and increasing profit. With that profit, over time, we will re-invest in various instruments that can offset each other and grow, leveraging safe assets to offset risk. Gold, for example, is a counter cyclical asset to cash and fiat currency. During economic downturns gold value will rise, so you sell some gold and buy more cash or cryptocurrency to leverage the values and use investment profit to purchase more investments. Ultimately you use investing, leverage, hard work, resource sharing, and technology to generate profit to develop more diverse companies to generate more revenue.”

Bitco1k.com is a subsidiary of the company that will be used to explore cryptocurrency as leverage in the diverse basket of Waite Enterprise holdings. While Bitcoin (BTC) has been a popular investment with Bitco1k in the past, Waite is also looking at Litecoin (LTC) and the emerging Ripple as future potential investments. Litecoin is established and has been traded along with Bitcoin at a lesser value, but is quite popular and has seen an increase in value and investment volume as the halving of production of the coin nears in the coming year. Ripple is a settlement exchange platform with a unique open source protocol that accepts fiat currency and cryptocurrency as payment instruments.

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About Bitco1k.com:

Bitco1k.com is a developmental platform that will be purchasing hard assets such as gold or real estate leveraged against established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. The investment platform will offer a diversified portfolio that utilizes blockchain technology as and underlying investment philosophy.



