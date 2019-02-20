Lucyd 2019 Product and Marketing Update

Creative Agency: Zaki Rose | Photographer: Carlos Cruz

Lucyd shares new details on television features, forthcoming product lines and its new patent application.

SINGAPORE, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd is pleased to announce several developments as the go-to eyewear shop for fashion and tech-conscious millennials.

1. Lucyd Loud music glasses were just featured TWICE on CBS in California in the last month. First, in a "Best of Tech" recap of CES 2019, visible here on CBS San Diego. Now this week, Lucyd Loud received a full three-minute feature on Good Day Sacramento, which can be watched here. Lucyd is also preparing to release a promo commercial featuring Brand Officer & NFL pro Richard Sherman, in early March.

2. Lucyd was also featured in print and online in the Boston Globe, a large newspaper serving New England. Read the article here.

3. Lucyd Loud 2.0, featuring ten modern styles and a slimmer, more comfortable fit, is planned for introduction to the global market in Q2 2019.

4. A line of sporty designer sunglasses called Sherman Shades, designed in tandem with Richard Sherman, is planned for release in Q3 2019. Sherman Shades will offer a selection of high-quality, active-lifestyle sunglasses at a very affordable price.

5. Lucyd has filed a new utility patent on an IOT communication app called LINK. Its purpose is to improve inter-device communications and control. We are also filing a number of design patents on Lucyd Loud 2.0.

6. Lucyd has launched a Student & Military discount program, giving $10 gift cards to the Lucyd eshop to service personnel and students. To receive, they must simply email info@Lucyd.co with appropriate identification.

Harrison Gross, cofounder and media lead of Lucyd, said:

"With all of these positive developments, and more on the horizon, Lucyd is poised to become a leader in a new generation of web-based eyewear providers."

About Lucyd

Lucyd operates an innovative eShop that provides advanced eyewear to enhance the visual experience. To learn more, please visit https://lucyd.co.



