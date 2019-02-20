Artcoin.ai to Offer Transparent, Secure, and Authentic Art Cryptocurrency to Connect the Art Investors and Art Industry

With the increased rate of art fraud, art token serves as an effective solution to create a connection between investors and the art industry.

Now, individual or group of artists, collectors and investors can work together to eliminate forgery with the help of art token.” — Editor

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Hong Kong], [China], [20,Feb,2019] – Artcoin. Ai, a provider of technology in art cryptocurrency is proud to offer its transparency, authenticity, and security when it comes to art and coin. The said ico art technology will help the art industry in eliminating the risks of forgery. Also, the company will enable the artists and crypto ico investors to obtain complete guide in using the art cryptocurrency during transactions.Artcoin.ai aims to democratize the art industry while acting as a bridge between the art market and blockchain investors. The company offers the necessary technology to ensure the success of every coin artwork transaction. They use robust software that can authenticate the images. This helps the art investor determine whether the artwork is fake or not where the piece can have its unique digital fingerprint.Over the years, the Artcoin.ai is dedicated to change the art industry using their art token solutions. From individual art collectors to crypto ico investors, they use an authentication protocol. Through their technology, they make the condition reports faster and simpler while tracking the pieces of art quickly. As a result, the logistics and insurers can be sure about the functionality of the process while the artists can resale their art to obtain financial benefits.Artcoin.ai believes that the art industry is possible to be more secure and transparent using ico art. They offer a platform that can support the transactions in the industry with the help of cryptocurrency. The said platform is specifically designed to tamper proof the artwork profiles as well as catalog its digital fingerprints, history, and provenance. Through the decentralization and smart contracts, the crypto icon investors and collectors will be able to ensure the security in each transaction.“We understand that the art industry has an issue about forgery and to solve this issue, we offer our technology. We work hard to ensure that everyone with great fond of artworks can experience safety and transparency. We want our art and coin solutions to serve as an effective help to every investor to access the value in the collectable assets without worrying the risks of forgery,” says Bernhard Boehler, President of Artcoin.ai.Through Artcoin.ai, there will be now confidence with every transaction in the art industry. From security to authenticity to transparency, the benefit to both art industry and investors are expected.About Artcoin.ai:Artcoin.ai is the name to trust when it comes to art cryptocurrency. They utilize the latest technology for art and coin to ensure that everyone will be free from forgery. Thus, they want to provide the industry with complete security, authenticity, and transparency.For more details about the ico art provided by Artcoin.ai, do not hesitate to call +1-800-013-2302 or email at info@artcoin.ai.

