TextExpander for Mac 6.5, Windows 2.0 Add New Snippet Editor with Visual Macros

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac, Windows, iPad and iPhone, has released an update for TextExpander, the popular typing shortcut tool for smarter communication. TextExpander for Mac 6.5 and TextExpander for Windows 2.0 add a new snippet editor with an easy visual way to view and edit macros. Script snippets in JavaScript gain syntax highlighting, plus Windows users can edit offline.

The new snippet editor takes the complexity out of using macros by replacing macro notation with simple visual blocks, decluttering the editor for easier viewing and editing. Macros allow users to expand dates and times, customize otherwise static chunks of text with fill-in-the-blank areas and more.

TextExpander for Windows 2.0 now supports editing while offline, improves expansion, and adds usage statistics on your top snippets and time saved.

Scripting is even easier with syntax highlighting for JavaScript snippets.

“TextExpander’s new visual macros make this powerful feature more accessible than ever, to all levels of users,” said Smile founder, Greg Scown, “Under the hood, we’ve done a ton of work which includes updating the snippet storage format and re-writing the expansion engine. This way everyone has a consistent experience across platforms.”

TextExpander is as little as US $3.33 per month for individuals on the Life Hacker plan. TextExpander is $7.96 per user per month for the Team plan, which offers more robust snippet and user management, billing and statistics. TextExpander for Mac requires at least macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. TextExpander for Windows requires Windows 7 or later. TextExpander for iPhone & iPad requires iOS 9 or later.

What's New in TextExpander on desktop:

- New editor with visual access to:

- Dates

- Times

- Date math

- Fill-ins

- Keys

- Cursor positioning

- Clipboard

- Insert / nest other snippets

- Improves snippet preview

- Highlights syntax for JavaScript

- Other fixes and improvements

New to TextExpander for Windows:

- Supports editing while offline

- Improves expansion

- Adds statistics

TextExpander features:

- Insert standard greetings, text, and signatures, including formatted text and pictures

- Type custom abbreviations that expand to longer “snippets” of text and images

- Correct typos automatically (Add them to your snippet library and/or use one of the included AutoCorrect snippet groups for English, French or German)

- Integrated TextExpander account and Apps

- Share snippets easily via email invite, set edit permissions

- Manage sharing across your team with a TextExpander Organization

- Suggests snippets from phrases you habitually type

- Use fill-in-the-blank snippets to create custom forms with multiple field types and sections

- Position the cursor wherever you want in your expanded snippet

- Automatically insert clipboard content in a snippet

- Organize snippets into groups

- Search snippets from menu bar or via keyboard shortcut

- Search and expand snippets, abbreviations, and suggestions inline as you type

- HTML, CSS, AutoCorrect, Accented Words, Symbols, Emoji snippet groups included

- Internet Productivity snippet group (shorten long URLs automatically)

- Insert the current date and time in any format you prefer

- Date/time math (add or subtract years, months, days, hours, minutes, seconds from current date and time)

- Reminds you of missed opportunities to use your abbreviations

- Print snippets by group

- For programmers, make editor-independent code templates; invoke JavaScript, AppleScript and shell scripts

- Mac version available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish

Requirements:

- TextExpander for Mac requires a Mac running macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later

- TextExpander for Windows requires a PC running Windows 7 or later

- TextExpander for iPhone & iPad requires iOS 9 or later

Pricing:

US $3.33 / month for a Life Hacker plan for individuals.

US $7.96 / user / month for a Team plan.

Monthly pricing available.

Press Kit: Icon, logotype, screenshots, description

For more information about TextExpander please visit:

https://textexpander.com

ABOUT SMILE

Smile develops productivity software for Mac, Windows, iPhone, and iPad. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Smile is a closely knit, geographically diverse company, with roots in the Mac community. We have proudly served our customers for over a decade. We create. We solve. We ship.

