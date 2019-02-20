CCHR’s Museum Exposing Psychiatric Human Rights Violations is Toured by Thousands of Visitors

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum located in Florida chapter of the CCHR is part of an ongoing campaign to educate individuals on human rights violations.

From its beginnings in the 1700s, using the practices of confining, restraining and isolating people with mental problems in institutions, psychiatrists have cashed in on human misery.” — Citizens Commission on Human Rights

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprised of 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses, the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum opened in Clearwater during the summer of 2015. The two-hour self-guided tour uses educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors speaking out on abuse and fraud in the mental health industry. CCHR, a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuses committed under the guise of mental health, opened the museum for the purpose of educating individuals on the history of psychiatry as well as their rights under the mental health law.

Among the more than 6,000 people that have toured the museum are psychiatric nursing students brought in by their professors to learn the truth about psychiatry. Additionally, students from nursing schools and technical colleges across the state come to the museum to go through the 2-hour self-guided tour as part of their clinical days finding the experience to be eye opening and informative.

The museum is open daily from 10am until 10pm and events on mental health rights, involuntary examination, psychiatric drug side effects and more are held weekly and monthly. Both are open to the general public and free of charge. For more information please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: CCHR has produced seven award-winning documentaries, with 7 million DVDs in 18 languages reaching 120 million people exposing drugging in the military, the irreparable harm of electric shock and the labeling and drugging of children. Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.



Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, Introduction



