Tourism bond renewed between Jamaica and Israel through music

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamaica's singer, Anthony B, took Israel by storm when he and a host of other musicians recently celebrated the life of reggae icon Bob Marley! He wore a necklace bearing the Hebrew word “chai,” which means life.

Keith Blair, better known by the stage name Anthony B, is a Jamaican deejay and member of the Rastafari movement.

This newly-renewed bond between Jamaica and Israel was cemented last week when the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, the prominent minister of tourism from Jamaica, visited the Holy Land.

Israel I24 News reported Jamaica and Jamaica's music is giving hope to Israel and all of the Middle East for a more lovable approach to "get together and be alright."

Culture, Music, and Tourism are very well connected.

It may explain why Israelis love to visit Jamaica. This new trend is an opportunity for tourism stakeholders in both countries.

Jamaica has what it takes to become the favorite holiday destination for Israeli travelers. Tourism may very well develop into a mutual love story, and into big business. The Jamaica tourism minister last week discussed potential Israeli investment in Jamaica. https://www.eturbonews.com/245055/jamaicas-tourism-minister-in-talks-with-potential-israeli-investors

Jamaica and Israel not only have a deep connection with the Jewish Bible playing a central role in reggae music for the past half-century. Therefore Israel was also the perfect place to honor Bob Marley’s legacy.

Israel hosted a massive “One Love” concert to celebrate the 74th birthday of the late Bob Marley, who dedicated his life to spreading a message of peace and harmony among mankind.

A mainstay in the reggae world for three decades, Anthony B didn’t miss the opportunity to pay tribute to Marley and soak up the vibes in the Holy Land.

Anthony B definitely took the role of a tourism peace ambassador in connecting Israel, reggae music, and the power of music.



