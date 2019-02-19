Ai4 Cybersecurity: The First Conference to Exclusively Explore How AI & ML Are Impacting The Cybersecurity Industry

Ai4 Cybersecurity is a two-day conference taking place on April 29th and 30th, 2019 in New York City.

After artificial intelligence, cybersecurity will never be the same.” — Co-Founder, Ai4 Cybersecurity, Michael Weiss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The two-day cybersecurity conference will occur on April 29th and 30th, 2019 in New York City. Executives and data practitioners from Fortune 500 companies and government organizations will be in attendance to learn how artificial intelligence is impacting cybersecurity operations.In its inaugural year, the Ai4 Cybersecurity conference is taking place at the center of this industry-wide AI transformation. The conference provides a knowledge sharing venue for both business executives and data practitioners to compare notes on their AI journeys. CISOs from enterprise companies like CA Technologies and Pioneer Natural Resources, leaders of cybersecurity firms like Darktrace, and practitioners from organizations like MIT Lincoln Labs and CERT will take the stage to discuss how they have successfully implemented and benefitted from artificial intelligence and machine learning.Attendees will encounter two distinct tracks, the Business Track and the Data Track, that differentiate between non-technical and technical discussions. Topics will be covered either from the perspective of the business exec (Business Track) or data practitioner (Data Track). Topics include company-wide cyber health monitoring, modeling corporate cyber risk, vulnerability management, data security and data loss prevention, automated classification of data, identifying corrupted training data, combating advanced AI threats and zero-day attacks, optimization of alerts, orchestration and incident response, incident response storytelling, AI and cloud security, DevOps security, white hat hacking and penetration testing.Once the conference ends each day, "AI After Dark" picks up with a series of curated dinners on Monday night and an Ai4 bar crawl on Tuesday. You can apply to attend Ai4 Cybersecurity , taking place on April 29th and 30th, 2019 at 117 W 46th Street, New York, NY.Ai4 Cybersecurity is part of the Ai4 Conference Series which organizes industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. In 2019, Ai4 conferences will educate 1500+ top executives & data practitioners at the world’s largest companies about how they can responsibly leverage AI today. Confusion is still commonplace when discussing AI for the enterprise; from basic definitions all the way to implementation. Through our conferences and content, we aim to provide a common understanding of what AI means to the enterprise. Visit our homepage at ai4.io to learn about each of our conferences: Ai4 Finance, Ai4 Healthcare, Ai4 Cybersecurity, Ai4 Retail, and Ai4 Telecom.CALL FOR PRESS: Are you a journalist who writes about cybersecurity? Do you write about AI in cybersecurity?! Email us at info@ai4.io to request press credentials.Confirmed Speakers To The April Conference Include:Erin Kenneally, Portfolio Manager - Cyber Security Division, US Department of Homeland SecurityJohn Prokap, CISO, HarperCollinsMichele Guel, Distinguished Engineer, CiscoChris Novak, Director of Threat Advisory Research, VerizonHussein Syed, CISO, RWJBarnabas HealthJustin Vermillion, Head of Application Security, Los AlamosEliezer Kanal, Data Science Team Lead, CERTSerge Vilvovsky, Consultant - Cyber Security & Big Data Software Engineering, MIT Lincoln LabsJustin Vermillion, Office Leader, Los AlamosNick Sikora, Cybersecurity Engineer, Booz Allen HamiltonTina Posey, Program Manager - Cyber Security Operations, Conde NastVernon Habersetzer, Senior Enterprise Technical Expert, WalmartLeo Simonovich, Vice President & Global Head - Industrial Cyber and Digital Security, Siemens EnergyDavid Billeter, CISO, CA TechnologiesRicardo Lafosse, CISO, MorningstarRaghu Dev, Director Identity and Access Management, BNY MellonYossi Barkalifa, Head of Cybersecurity & Compliance, AmdocsParthasarathi Chakraborty, Head of Cybersecurity Architecture & Strategy, Guardian LifeAaron Blackstone, CISO, Texas Department of Public SafetyGregory Wilson, CISO, Pioneer Natural ResourcesJason Odell, Director, Incident Response, Walmart



