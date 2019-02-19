Ai4 Cybersecurity: The First Conference to Exclusively Explore How AI & ML Are Impacting The Cybersecurity Industry
Ai4 Cybersecurity is a two-day conference taking place on April 29th and 30th, 2019 in New York City.
In its inaugural year, the Ai4 Cybersecurity conference is taking place at the center of this industry-wide AI transformation. The conference provides a knowledge sharing venue for both business executives and data practitioners to compare notes on their AI journeys. CISOs from enterprise companies like CA Technologies and Pioneer Natural Resources, leaders of cybersecurity firms like Darktrace, and practitioners from organizations like MIT Lincoln Labs and CERT will take the stage to discuss how they have successfully implemented and benefitted from artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Attendees will encounter two distinct tracks, the Business Track and the Data Track, that differentiate between non-technical and technical discussions. Topics will be covered either from the perspective of the business exec (Business Track) or data practitioner (Data Track). Topics include company-wide cyber health monitoring, modeling corporate cyber risk, vulnerability management, data security and data loss prevention, automated classification of data, identifying corrupted training data, combating advanced AI threats and zero-day attacks, optimization of alerts, orchestration and incident response, incident response storytelling, AI and cloud security, DevOps security, white hat hacking and penetration testing.
Once the conference ends each day, "AI After Dark" picks up with a series of curated dinners on Monday night and an Ai4 bar crawl on Tuesday. You can apply to attend Ai4 Cybersecurity, taking place on April 29th and 30th, 2019 at 117 W 46th Street, New York, NY.
Ai4 Cybersecurity is part of the Ai4 Conference Series which organizes industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. In 2019, Ai4 conferences will educate 1500+ top executives & data practitioners at the world’s largest companies about how they can responsibly leverage AI today. Confusion is still commonplace when discussing AI for the enterprise; from basic definitions all the way to implementation. Through our conferences and content, we aim to provide a common understanding of what AI means to the enterprise. Visit our homepage at ai4.io to learn about each of our conferences: Ai4 Finance, Ai4 Healthcare, Ai4 Cybersecurity, Ai4 Retail, and Ai4 Telecom.
CALL FOR PRESS: Are you a journalist who writes about cybersecurity? Do you write about AI in cybersecurity?! Email us at info@ai4.io to request press credentials.
Confirmed Speakers To The April Conference Include:
Erin Kenneally, Portfolio Manager - Cyber Security Division, US Department of Homeland Security
John Prokap, CISO, HarperCollins
Michele Guel, Distinguished Engineer, Cisco
Chris Novak, Director of Threat Advisory Research, Verizon
Hussein Syed, CISO, RWJBarnabas Health
Justin Vermillion, Head of Application Security, Los Alamos
Eliezer Kanal, Data Science Team Lead, CERT
Serge Vilvovsky, Consultant - Cyber Security & Big Data Software Engineering, MIT Lincoln Labs
Justin Vermillion, Office Leader, Los Alamos
Nick Sikora, Cybersecurity Engineer, Booz Allen Hamilton
Tina Posey, Program Manager - Cyber Security Operations, Conde Nast
Vernon Habersetzer, Senior Enterprise Technical Expert, Walmart
Leo Simonovich, Vice President & Global Head - Industrial Cyber and Digital Security, Siemens Energy
David Billeter, CISO, CA Technologies
Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, Morningstar
Raghu Dev, Director Identity and Access Management, BNY Mellon
Yossi Barkalifa, Head of Cybersecurity & Compliance, Amdocs
Parthasarathi Chakraborty, Head of Cybersecurity Architecture & Strategy, Guardian Life
Aaron Blackstone, CISO, Texas Department of Public Safety
Gregory Wilson, CISO, Pioneer Natural Resources
Jason Odell, Director, Incident Response, Walmart
Michael Weiss
Ai4
+1 954-253-1777
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.