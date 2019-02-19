Black Doctor Launches 1st Annual Heart-to-Heart Red Carpet Affair for National Heart Awareness Month
Free Tickets & Sponsors: Link http://bit.ly/DrYHrt2Hrt
About Healthy Encores: a non-profit organization that provides on-going health information, awareness and advocacy initiatives that focus on reducing health disparities in at-risk communities of America and the Caribbean Islands in an effort to provide corporate health education and positively impact behaviors toward improved health management and disease prevention. Our Mission is to eradicate inequalities of health in vulnerable communities burdened by lack of resources and services associated with discrimination due to poverty, race, gender, age, sexual orientation or religion.
About Dr. Yolanda Lewis- Ragland: The leadership of Healthy Encores Medical Director, Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland is a Double Board-certified in both Pediatrics and Obesity Medicine, Dr. Yolanda is an avid global health advocate. Beyond Healthy Encores, Dr. Yolanda provides pediatric care in rural communities for international medical missions and has worked as a community pediatrician in Southeast DC, one of the most impoverished areas of the District of Columbia, for Children's National Medical Center for over 12 years. In her fight against obesity in children, adolescents and adults, Dr. Yolanda has created a platform as a weight maintenance specialist, wellness coach and author of three books that focus on nutrition for the entire family.
For more info on Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland please go to: http://www.DrYolandaMD.com website and her blog: http://www.BodyDocPro.com
