Black Doctor Launches 1st Annual Heart-to-Heart Red Carpet Affair for National Heart Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart Disease is the #1 Killer of Women in the US. African American women in the US are twice likely to have a stroke than Caucasian women and African American Women die at a younger age from Heart Disease than any other ethnicity. On Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6pm- 9pm for National Heart Health awareness month, Healthy Encores Medical Director Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland, a Board-Certified Bariatrician presents the 1st Annual Heart-to-Heart Red-Carpet Affair featuring creative health education, heart-healthy cuisines and performances from children of the Boys & Girls club, the Washington Ballet, The Levine Music School, the Washington Middle School for girls and the Bishop Walker school for Boys. This event will be providing FREE Health education, screenings & addressing health disparities within the community; highlighting the resources that helps those with heart disease within the community (DC Central Kitchen’s healthy cooking classes, BBAR’s fresh produce farm The David Lynch Foundation’s transcendental meditation classes, etc.).; highlight symptoms of heart disease in African-American women and the importance of self-care practices to decrease mortality and improve quality of life for families; highlight the importance of self-care and prevention as healthy behaviors to model for children in communities with adverse circumstance. Partnering with Healthy Encores & Dr. Yolanda on this well needed event are the multiple agencies housed at the Town Hall, Education, Arts and Recreation Campus, also known as THEARC in southeast DC.Free Tickets & Sponsors: Link http://bit.ly/DrYHrt2Hrt About Healthy Encores: a non-profit organization that provides on-going health information, awareness and advocacy initiatives that focus on reducing health disparities in at-risk communities of America and the Caribbean Islands in an effort to provide corporate health education and positively impact behaviors toward improved health management and disease prevention. Our Mission is to eradicate inequalities of health in vulnerable communities burdened by lack of resources and services associated with discrimination due to poverty, race, gender, age, sexual orientation or religion.About Dr. Yolanda Lewis- Ragland: The leadership of Healthy Encores Medical Director, Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland is a Double Board-certified in both Pediatrics and Obesity Medicine, Dr. Yolanda is an avid global health advocate. Beyond Healthy Encores, Dr. Yolanda provides pediatric care in rural communities for international medical missions and has worked as a community pediatrician in Southeast DC, one of the most impoverished areas of the District of Columbia, for Children's National Medical Center for over 12 years. In her fight against obesity in children, adolescents and adults, Dr. Yolanda has created a platform as a weight maintenance specialist, wellness coach and author of three books that focus on nutrition for the entire family.For more info on Dr. Yolanda Lewis-Ragland please go to: http://www.DrYolandaMD.com website and her blog: http://www.BodyDocPro.com



