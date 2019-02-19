New Company Offers Expert Holiday Decoration Installation to Charlotte Properties

Carolina Christmas, a subsidiary of Maintenance Specialists, Inc., will offer full-service holiday decoration installation to the Charlotte, NC area.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte-based maintenance and facilities service company Maintenance Specialists, Inc. (MSI) is expanding its services through a new subsidiary, Carolina Christmas. This new division will bring full-service holiday and Christmas decoration installation to commercial properties in the Charlotte, NC area.

There’s nothing that gets you in the mood for the holiday season quite like twinkling lights. Beautiful displays are seen everywhere from homes to offices and retail spaces. These decorations help people feel festive, and can drastically improve worker morale while getting shoppers in the buying mood. However, because light installation involves electrical equipment, ladders, and lots of time, it is often too dangerous or difficult to do on your own.

“A lot of property owners want to make their places look nice around Christmas,” says Nick Ventry, Managing Director at MSI, “But they don’t have the equipment or experience to do it safely. We want to help.”

Carolina Christmas specializes in office decorations, HOA entrance decoration, and decorations for malls and retail centers. They are the only company in the Carolinas that specializes in commercial properties. With this kind of specialization, they are able to meet the specific needs of commercial spaces. And as a full-service company, Carolina Christmas sticks with their clients for the whole season. After installation, they are available for regular maintenance in case of damaged or burnt-out lights, and will remove displays after the season is over. Commercial property owners or management companies interested in Carolina Christmas’s services should contact them at 844-327-1986 or visit their website at http://carolina.christmas.

About MSI: Maintenance Specialists, Inc. has been providing quality commercial and residential maintenance services since 2012. MSI was established on a foundation of efficient service, exceptional value, and experienced staff. Our promise is to bring these principles to all interactions we have with our valued clients. For more information, visit us at www.callmsi.com or contact us at (844) 327-1986.



