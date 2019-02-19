SemaConnect To Exhibit At The 2019 Transportation Electrification & Clean Car Expo

Will Be Exhibiting The Latest Cutting Edge Innovations In Electric Vehicle Charging Stations On February 25 – 26 At Booth #1707

With the renewed focus on green energy and electric vehicles, SemaConnect charging stations are the preferred solution for office, multifamily, retail and other businesses.” — Joe Zulewski, sales manager at SemaConnect

SAN DIEGO, USA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it will be exhibiting at the 2019 Transportation Electrification & Clean Car Expo on February 25 and 26 at booth 1707 at the San Diego Convention Center. SemaConnect will be displaying their SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations at the booth. Conference attendees can see what these smart EV charging stations look like in addition to having questions answered by the industry experts from SemaConnect. Held annually, the Transportation Electrification & Clean Car Expo (TE-EXPO) provides an educational and networking forum for regulators, utilities, manufacturers, and suppliers focused on electric transportation and clean energy automobiles. The conference draws over 2000 attendees, has over 400 guest speakers and is held conjointly with the 2019 Energy, Utility, & Environment Conference (EUEC).

“We are excited to be exhibiting at the 2019 Transportation Electrification & Clean Car Expo and showing our latest innovations in EV charging stations,” said Joe Zulewski, sales manager at SemaConnect. “With the renewed focus on green energy and electric vehicles, SemaConnect charging stations are the preferred solution for office, multifamily, retail and other businesses because of their smart features. I look forward to answering questions and providing demonstrations during the show.”

With over 50 different plug-in cars available in the United States market and counting and renewed focus on green energy, the need for electric vehicle charging stations is growing immensely. The SemaConnect Series 6 EV Charging station ideally meets the demand. The SemaConnect Series 6 commercial electric car charging station was designed for commercial use for Class A properties. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, compact design, the Series 6 EV charging station is also rugged, weatherproof, and made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.